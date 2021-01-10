Dino Morea Web Series Empire: Dino Morea Film Career: The life of actor Dino Morea, who has been away from the screen for a long time now, has been happily knocked.

Now Happiness has played a versatile role in the life of actor Dino Morea, who has been away from the screen for a long time. On the one hand, he is getting praise for his negative role of Shaibani Khan in his web series ‘The Empire’, while his creation banner ‘Helmet’, which creates awareness about condoms, is also in the news. Dino speaks to us heartily about these films, his career and his struggles:

On the one hand, you are playing a challenging character like Shaibani Khan in a big show like ‘The Empire’ as an actor and on the other hand, you are bringing a film like ‘Helmet’ as a producer. How easy or difficult was it to balance the two?

I have always been ambitious. I am ready to work 24 hours a day, so coordination is created. As an actor, I have been waiting for such an opportunity for many years. There was a time when I didn’t have a job and now I’m getting everything, everything is happening. I think this world is going to fill me up now because I have waited so long, suffered so much. All I know is how bad the time I saw, what things I went through, how much stress there was about whether there would be any more offers. Will I get a movie or not? This feeling is very frightening, only I know how many difficulties, how much suffering I have endured. Now I feel that I am reaping the fruits of this restraint.

What was the reason for choosing the role of a brutal villain like Shaibani Khan in this Disney Hotstar series?

I have been waiting for such a role for years because it was very challenging for me and I accept every challenge. This is my dream role. If I had got such a role before, I would have done it too, but then such roles were not available at all. My last film was in 2011. I then consciously decided that I would not speak, because I was not getting good offers and I had decided that I would reject bad offers, but after being rejected I stopped getting offers. Then a little uneasiness started whether the man would get a job or not. Feelings of insecurity, frustration, but I keep reassuring myself that I’m ready if the offer comes. The feedback that is coming in right now is great because people have got to see my different looks.

In your last few series, you are constantly creating negative characters. First ‘Hostage 2’, then ‘Orgy’, now ‘The Empire’, is this also a deliberate decision?

No, no. I got these offers and I loved this character, so I did, but I believe what I did in ‘Hostages 2’ and ‘Orgy’ was a rehearsal for the show. This is the main show. Basically I see the character, I see the story, the story will be good, the character will be good, be it positive or negative, I am ready to do it.

What was your reaction to the orgy that broke out on ‘Tandav’? Are you scared or surprised as an actor?

I agree that you also have a responsibility as an actor, but I am realizing a character. What the whole show is, the producer, the director just knows, I’m just a small part. Yes, as an actor you have to be responsible, but sometimes it’s very complicated because you don’t know whose feelings are hurt. As an actor I understand my responsibility, so I read everything many times, so as not to hurt anyone.

Nowadays, your banner movie ‘Helmet’ is also very popular. How did you leave such a fun role as an actor? I didn’t feel like acting on my own?

I’m a producer and I know I can’t handle such a role. This is the story of a small town. My look just doesn’t match this character, so I knew I wanted amazing cast. This story is very funny and very important to tell. I belong to him myself. When I was in college and went to buy condoms for the first time, I felt so uneasy. When I was growing up in a city like Bangalore, I thought I should talk about it. Despite being from a metro city, I felt ashamed. Why? Shopkeepers wrapped condoms in newspapers, why? These questions must be answered.

Now a little personal question why a good looking and successful man like you is unmarried?

I have also left it to the world that if she wants me to be with someone, please send it (laughs). I am happy at the moment, focused on my work, but yes, I also want a partner. She’ll get it when she’s lucky, so let’s see.

What qualities do you want in your spouse?

One must be faithful. Respect everyone, it’s very important and give me a lot of love. That’s all we want. There is no need for anything else in life.

What preparations had to be made to go from Mast Dino to the brutal Shaibani Khan?

I prepared a lot. Worked on the scene. At first we thought I would be bald. Then experimented with long hair, which we really liked. I have read this script at least thirty times so that I can understand the mindset of this character. Then, I compare my character to an animal, then compare Shaibani Khan to a Black Panther and watch a lot of Black Panther videos to see how he walks, how he sits before attacking, how smart he is. As a spectator, you can’t take your eyes off him, knowing how cruel, ruthless he is, because he’s so beautiful. I wanted Shaibani Khan to have such an attraction. To get in the mood, I would listen to warm songs before each scene.

