Dino Tomassetti Faces Attempted Murder Charges Stemming From Alleged Christmas Shooting Of Parents In Hewlett Harbor – Gadget Clock

HEWLETT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Dino Tomassetti, the 29-year-old man accused of shooting his parents on Christmas morning on Long Island, is facing a pair of second-degree attempted murder charges.

Nassau County detectives escorted Tomassetti out of police headquarters on Wednesday morning. He was awaiting arraignment at First District Court in Hempstead.

Authorities said officers answered a call on Saturday about a disturbance at a home on Seawane Drive in Hewlett Harbor. There, they found Tomassetti’s 64-year-old mother shot in the head, and his 65-year-old father shot in the back.

Police said Tomassetti had argued with his parents, who were caring for his 1-year-old son.

“The defendant to physically take the child from the parents and attempt to leave the residence. When the parents objected, the defendant produced a .22-caliber pistol. He struck his father then in the head with the gun numerous times after he ran out of bullets,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

Police said the child wasn’t hurt. Tomassetti’s parents were treated and released from a hospital.

Authorities had tracked Tomassetti to New Jersey, where he was taken into custody.