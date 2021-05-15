Director Blames Indian 2-Delay on Kamal Haasan After Producers Move Court





Chennai: Director S Shankar appears to have attracted many controversies on the similar time. The director was just lately seen in a authorized battle with Anniyan producer V Ravichandran over the copyright points, and now the producer of his film Indian 2 has reportedly approached the Telugu and Hindi movie chambers to not enable him to direct any new movie earlier than finishing the Kamal Haasan starrer. Additionally Learn – Remarks in opposition to EC: Retrograde to Restrain HCs From Making Observations or Gag Media From Reporting Observations, Says SC

After the unlucky accident on the units of the film a yr again, the manufacturing hasn’t begun on Indian 2 and the movie is but to be accomplished. The coronavirus scare additional delayed its manufacturing and there’s no plan to revive the manufacturing quickly. In the meantime, Shankar has introduced his two new tasks – a pan-India movie with Ram Charan and the Hindi remake of Anniyan with Ranveer Singh. Additionally Learn – Deal with It As a Bitter Tablet In Proper Method: Supreme Court To Election Fee Over Madras HC’s Homicide Costs’ Remarks

Nevertheless, as reported by Occasions of India, Lyca Productions, the banners backing Indian 2, has requested the movie our bodies to not let Shankar go forward along with his two new directorial with out finishing the Kamal Haasan starrer. Additionally Learn – Coimbatore South Election Outcome: BJP’s Vanathi Srinivasan Wins

The matter lies with the Madras Excessive Court and will probably be fascinating to see what occurs to the way forward for each the large movies starring huge stars from Bollywood and the South Indian movie business. No official assertion from Shankar has come out on the identical but. Nevertheless, he has reacted to the case filed by the manufacturing home by submitting a counter-petition accusing each the manufacturing home and the actor of the delay within the Indian 2 capturing.