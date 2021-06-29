Director had demanded to show underwear to Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan handled the matter

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has now become an international star. She is making her mark from Bollywood to Hollywood. With her acting, Priyanka lives in the hearts of millions of people. Priyanka married Hollywood singer Nick Jonas in the year 2018. Since marriage, she spends most of her time in America. She was in America even during the lockdown. In such a situation, he launched his book ‘Unfinished’. In this book, the actress made many revelations about her personal life.

Also read: When Rekha said- ‘You can’t come close to a man, unless you have sex with him’

demand for underwear

Priyanka also told about the incident in the book when a director wanted her to wear revealing clothes. Not only this, Priyanka even overheard the director saying that ‘the underwear must be seen, otherwise the audience will not come.’ He left the project soon after.

Priyanka left the project in anger

According to reports, a seductive song was being shot about Priyanka. In the song, they had to remove their clothes one by one. Priyanka was not comfortable doing this. In such a situation, she told the director that she does not want to show her skin, so she wants to wear a body layer. On this the director told him to talk to his stylist. But after this Priyanka overheard the director talking to someone. The director was saying – underwear must be seen, otherwise the audience will not come.

Also read: When Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya mistook Ranbir Kapoor as her father

Salman handled the matter

Hearing this from the director, Priyanka got angry. He decided to leave the project at the same time. At that time Priyanka was also working in some other film. Her opposite was Salman Khan in this film. In such a situation, he reached director Priyanka on her set. After this Priyanka told that India’s big superstar Salman Khan understood the whole matter at that time and came to the rescue. Salman spoke to that director. Although Priyanka does not know what she talked about but after that the director’s attitude changed.

#Director #demanded #show #underwear #Priyanka #Chopra #Salman #Khan #handled #matter