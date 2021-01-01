Director Rumi Jaffrey Corona tested positive, saying – thankfully, the girl was not married at the time

His shadow has not yet risen from the world. Yet many cases are coming out around the world. Corona has also had a bad effect on Bollywood. After many celebrities, now the director has been found to be COVID-19 positive. Rumi Jaffrey’s upcoming film ”) is going to be released but as Corona is positive, he is completely away from the promotion of the film. After his corona positive, Rumi Jaffrey said, ‘I was in Hyderabad for my daughter’s wedding in the first week of August. All my friends including Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor were present at the wedding. Thank God I came in contact with the corona virus on August 15 and everyone present at the wedding reached their homes safely. Rumi further said, ‘The good thing is that all the work on my film has been completed. Now I don’t want to do anything about it. The film was supposed to be released in April but now there is no need to worry about it. Rumi is currently in quarantine and will be tested again this week. He said that if the test is negative, he will come back to Mumbai, otherwise he will watch movies in Hyderabad. Rumi Jaffrey’s film ‘Faces’ is releasing on August 27. Imran Hashmi will be seen in the lead role in the film. Apart from Amitabh and Imran, Annu Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav, Crystal D’Souza and Siddhant Kapoor will also be seen in the film. She will be seen in the film again in a few days.