Director Shankar shelves Ranveer Singh starrer Vikram’s Anniyan remake | Director Shankar shuts down Annian remake of Ranveer Singh

Ever since the Annian remake of Ranveer Singh was announced, there was a tussle between director Shankar and the producer of the film over the remake rights. Now Shankar has stopped the Annian remake and has planned the next film with Ranveer Singh. In fact, the Annayan remake was announced without the permission of the producers of the film.
After which the producer of this blockbuster South film approached the court. That’s why the film was getting postponed and now finally, director Shankar has decided to shelve the remake.
But he does not want to let the blocked date of the film’s starcast Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani go anywhere and hence he has started preparing for the new film with Ranveer Singh. No one has any information about what this film will be and when it will start.
Ranveer Singh rules the hearts of the fans. He has tried everything masala, comedy, action, romance and negative zone. Kuch Bacha Hai Toh Just a psychological thriller. Ranveer Singh could have filled this one gap in his career with Shankar’s Annian remake.
Annian was a 2005 Tamil psychological thriller. In this Shankar’s film, South Superstar Vijay was in the role of a lawyer who had Multiple Personality Disorder. The film won several awards and won the National Award for Special Effects. Shankar was about to return to Hindi films after 20 years after Nayak, with the Annian remake.
busy promoting 83
Ranveer Singh is currently busy promoting his film 83. The film is releasing on 24th December. The film has premiered for the media and celebs and its reviews are great. Fans are also eagerly waiting for this film. In this film, Ranveer will become Kapil Dev and get India’s cricket team the 1983 World Cup. There is no doubt that the film is releasing on 25th December and is going to make people’s new year successful.
11 years old Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh has very successfully come a long way of 11 years in Bollywood. After making his debut with Yash Raj Films, there was no looking back for Ranveer Singh. In these 11 years, Ranveer Singh has played different roles in his characters. In the 11th year of his career, Ranveer Singh has finally made his TV debut and he is seen hosting the Colors show The Big Picture which is being loved by the audience.
Lots of movies ready for release
Ranveer started the 11th year of his career with a very spectacular project. He had announced his next film Circus for Rohit Shetty. The film will be an adaptation of Shakaepeare’s Comedy of Errors and a remake of the famous classic Angoor. Apart from this, his upcoming films include many new projects including Sooryavanshi, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and 83 are ready for release.
back with kabir khan
83 is ready for release after two years. And as soon as the release of this film, this explosive director-actor duo has started preparing for their next film. Kabir Khan and Ranveer Singh are now going to make a film on the story of an ordinary boy who is an underdog. During the lockdown, Kabir Khan was looking for a story for his next film. When he narrated the story of this underdog boy to Ranveer Singh, Ranveer immediately said yes to it.
successful innings to come
Bollywood welcomed Ranveer Singh with outstretched arms. After Band Baaja Baaraat, all his debuts were in his name and two more Yash Raj Films films under contract. His talent was recognized and appreciated. One day Sanjay Leela Bhansali came in the life of Ranveer Singh and he changed the fate of Ranveer Singh in such a way that films not only reached the height of his career but also gave life a chance to open a new chapter. Ranveer and Deepika will be seen together in 83.
