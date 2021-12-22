Director Shankar shelves Ranveer Singh starrer Vikram’s Anniyan remake | Director Shankar shuts down Annian remake of Ranveer Singh

News oi – Trisha Gaur

Ever since the Annian remake of Ranveer Singh was announced, there was a tussle between director Shankar and the producer of the film over the remake rights. Now Shankar has stopped the Annian remake and has planned the next film with Ranveer Singh. In fact, the Annayan remake was announced without the permission of the producers of the film.

After which the producer of this blockbuster South film approached the court. That’s why the film was getting postponed and now finally, director Shankar has decided to shelve the remake.

But he does not want to let the blocked date of the film’s starcast Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani go anywhere and hence he has started preparing for the new film with Ranveer Singh. No one has any information about what this film will be and when it will start.

Ranveer Singh rules the hearts of the fans. He has tried everything masala, comedy, action, romance and negative zone. Kuch Bacha Hai Toh Just a psychological thriller. Ranveer Singh could have filled this one gap in his career with Shankar’s Annian remake.

Annian was a 2005 Tamil psychological thriller. In this Shankar’s film, South Superstar Vijay was in the role of a lawyer who had Multiple Personality Disorder. The film won several awards and won the National Award for Special Effects. Shankar was about to return to Hindi films after 20 years after Nayak, with the Annian remake.