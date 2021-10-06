Director Vikram Bhatt got married for the second time, Shwetambri Soni Hai Biwi Ka Naam

The famous director and producer of () has got married for the second time. This is revealed in a special news item from our partner Itimes. Vikram’s wife’s name is (). It is believed that they got married last year but Vikram Bhatt has kept it a secret from everyone. But now it has been revealed. However, when Vikram was called to inquire about his marriage, he did not speak. However, a source has confirmed that Vikram is definitely married to Shwetambari. Along with Shwetambari, Vikram Bhatt’s social media post is also going viral. By the way, we will tell you that Vikram Bhatt was previously married to Aditi Bhatt. They have a daughter Krishna Bhatt. The couple divorced in 1998. After this Vikram Bhatt dated Sushmita Sen and later Amisha Patel for a few years. It is said that Amisha Patel was also in a live-in relationship with Vikram Bhatt.