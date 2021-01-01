Disappointment to be the best series at this stage: Former Manchester Test players are being canceled

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Former cricketers have said that the cancellation of the fifth and final Test of the series against England in Manchester on Friday was “disappointing” due to a contagion in the Indian team’s covid-19.

Many of these players, however, refused to point the finger at India, which is leading the series 2-1. Those players reminded that England did the same in South Africa.

The players were in danger after India’s assistant physio Yogesh Parmar tested positive for Kovid-1 for. This led to fears of an infection spreading during the match which led to it being canceled two hours before the coin toss.

Veteran Australian spinner Shane Warne expressed his frustration and tweeted, “It’s a big disappointment, it was a great series.”

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has said that the Indian team should not be shown the finger for deciding not to play Test cricket.

He tweeted, “England have skipped the tour of South Africa due to fears of Kovid-19 which has affected the economic condition of Cricket South Africa (CSA). In such a scenario, India should not be criticized.”

England captain Michael Vaughan wrote on Twitter, “India has hurt the reputation of England cricket but England has done the same to South African cricket.”

Nasser Hussein, another former England captain, said it would have been better if both teams had played matches to end the series this summer.

“Looking at the bio-safe environment and everything that has been done to organize this series, it’s disappointing,” he said on Sky Sports. “

Former England batsman Mark Butcher has said that the resumption of the Indian Premier League in the UAE on September 19 could be one of the reasons for the cancellation of the Test.

On Sky Sports, he said, “The IPL will resume in the UAE on September 1 and with the upcoming Tests, it would have been difficult for Indian players to participate in the start of the tournament.

The IPL team, led by Indian captain Virat Kohli, justified the decision of Royal Challengers Bangalore to cancel the match.

The RCB tweeted, “The health and safety of all participants is extremely important and the right decision has been made. We hope and pray that everyone will be safe.”

Another IPL team, Punjab Kings, called the match “sad news”.