Disaster rains in Anuppur: Disaster rains in Anuppur in Madhya Pradesh, youth sheds, culverts broken, farmers’ crops destroyed

Highlights 24 hours torrential rain in MP’s Anuppur district

Young sheds crossing the river due to rain

A culvert has been broken by floods on the Tipan River.

The administration issued a flood alert

Anuppur

The intermittent rain (disaster rain in Anuppur) which has been continuing for the last 24 hours in the district has become a problem for the people. The rains have also damaged lives and property. Due to this rain, a villager was swept away in the strong current of the river. At the same time, a culvert was also swept away, disconnecting several villages. The torrential rains destroyed the crops of farmers on both the Lawn and Tipan rivers crossing the Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh border. Also traffic has been disrupted.

It has been raining intermittently for the last 24 hours in Anuppur district. Rain has become a disaster for people. The rains have accelerated the Allen and Tipan rivers across the Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh border. As a result, rural wind boats were swept away by the strong current of the river near Jaithari, Venkatanagar, Kuti Ghat temples in the district. Rajesh Panika, a villager, said he had come with his companions to watch the river flood. The wind said I would cross the river. We did not deny him.

Chhattisgarh Rain Update: Heavy rains cause floods, floods in rivers and streams, stranded people in some places, crop damage

At the same time, the bridge on the road from Anuppur district headquarters to Hari village has been washed away. The bridge has been completely damaged due to floods on the Tipan River. The road leading to Hari, Bhagatbandh, Sinduri village has been completely closed after the bridge collapsed. At the same time, the crops of farmers on both the banks of the Lawn and Tipan rivers, which run along the Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh border, have been destroyed.

MP Weather News: Heavy rains are likely in these 19 districts of Madhya Pradesh, the meteorological department has issued an alert.

A team of district administration, police and home guards are present at the spot to deal with the rains. A red alert has been issued in the area. With this, people are asked to move away from the downstream area. A search is on for a villager who drowned in the river. SDM Vijay Dehria of Jaithari area in Anuppur district said all the rivers have flood situation. People are being told to stay indoors.