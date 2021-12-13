Disclosure of 10 thousand additional deaths due to corona in Gujarat, truth came out from compensation list submitted in SC

Maharashtra and Gujarat have filed their affidavits in the Supreme Court in the matter of compensation for the deaths due to Corona. Affidavits have not yet been filed on behalf of other states.

Gujarat has officially acknowledged that 10,000 more deaths have occurred in the state due to the coronavirus pandemic. The death toll due to corona in the state was 10,098 so far, which has increased to 19,964 after the improvement. Due to this, the number of deaths due to corona in the entire country has increased by two percent. So far, the total number of people who died of Kovid-19 in India has reached 4.85 lakh.

The total number of people who died of corona in Gujarat so far was 10,098. During the hearing in the Supreme Court, the Gujarat government said that 34,678 applications were received for compensation of Rs 50,000, out of which the government has distributed the compensation amount to 19,964 applications considering them valid.

The Gujarat government is also accused of underreporting the number of deaths due to corona in the past. However, the BJP government of the state has been denying these allegations of the opposition.

A two-judge bench heard a petition filed for delay in payment of compensation in deaths due to corona virus. During this, the Gujarat government said that it is using All India Radio and local radio stations as medium. To this the court said, “Who listens to the radio.”

The court said, “Why is there no advertisement in the local newspapers? How would you tell the common man? They are waiting for Rs 50,000. Advertisements should be given with full details in all newspapers, Doordarshan and local channels.” Maharashtra and Gujarat have filed affidavits in the Supreme Court in the matter of compensation for deaths due to Corona. Affidavits have not yet been filed on behalf of other states.

The Supreme Court said that it is very unfortunate that in Maharashtra, where the havoc of Corona has been the most, the process of giving compensation to only 8 thousand people has been started, while more than 87 thousand applications have been received. The Supreme Court directed the state government to expedite the process of compensation.