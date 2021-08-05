Disclosure on online education: More than 2.5 crore children do not have digital devices, of which 1.43 crore are from Bihar

Corona has completely changed the education system. It’s been over a year, the kids haven’t attended school. Digital devices are the only means of education, but in such a situation, the shocking truth is that 2.69 crore school students from 26 states of the country do not have laptops or mobiles.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in his written reply in the Lok Sabha, told that the worst situation is in Bihar. Here 1.43 crore students do not have a digital device. In the case of Jharkhand, this figure is 35.32 lakh. While 31.31 lakh in Karnataka, 31.06 lakh in Assam, 21 lakh in Uttarakhand do not have digital devices. The special thing is that the figures of five states are not included in this.

It is worth noting that earlier children were advised to keep away from mobile, whereas now it has become mandatory to keep mobile or laptop. But when schools are not able to open, then some have online facility, then some are deprived of it. Schools do not understand how to teach students in such a situation.

There are thousands of children whose online classes are going on in their school, but they are either not able to study or are doing it, then they are not getting proper benefit from it. Somewhere there is no problem of internet and no one has mobile and laptop. But right now there is no other option of online class. But what to do when on one side the school is not in a position to open and on the other hand the students do not have the necessary equipment.

How bad is the situation in the case of digital devices that the data of Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Maharashtra and UP could not reach the government. Whereas in some states only the percentage of students missing the device have been reported. Delhi (4%), Jammu and Kashmir (70%), Chhattisgarh (28.27%), Punjab 42%), MP (70%) students have said in the reply to the Lok Sabha that the students do not have the device.





