Discord is ending its Stage Discovery tool but says Stage channels are doing well

Discord said Friday that it will be shutting down its Stage Discovery tool on October 4, less than six months after its launch.

Launched in June, Stage Discovery was designed to help users find their own social audio rooms called Stage Channels. It uses machine learning to generate a list of channels that the user might be interested in. The Stage channels have been a hit, Discord says, but it’s tracking Stage Discovery to evaluate whether it’s meeting its goal of helping people find community.

“In listening directly to our communities and administrators, we have learned that we still have work to do regarding server onboarding and moderation,” Discord said in a release announcing the decision. “We’re going to take some time to rethink the Discovery aspect of Phases and how we can better build a space that connects people to the communities most relevant to them.”

Discord says it will continue to invest in Stage channels, which will add a number of new features, including the ability to schedule events, additional screening capability, and improvements to its moderation tools, “to help moderators on Discord keep things organized and streamlined.” To help foster healthy engagement within their communities.”

With over a million Discord communities running a stage as of October 1, the company has used it to host Ask Anything discussions, open-mic competitions, art conventions, and “What Kinds of Pineapple Foods Should Be Discussed”. done for (Editor’s note: Definitely not pizza).