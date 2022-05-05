Discount And Offers on amazon Xiaomi Mi oneplus smart 43 inch 4k tv price and comparison – Say buy-buy to old TV, buy 43 inch big screen 4K TV in sale, will save thousands of rupees

If you are also thinking of buying a new smart TV in your home, then this is a good time. You can buy branded TVs online with great offers. If you want to replace your old or small TV with a big screen smart TV in your home, then you can buy 43 inch 4K Ultra TV from Xiaomi or 43 inch Y Series 4K Ultra TV from OnePlus. Both these TVs can be purchased from Amazon India with a discount. Today we will tell you about the deals and offers available on these two TVs. Along with this, you can also know about their features and specifications.

Mi 108 cm (43 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV 4X | L43M4-4AIN (Black): Rs 28,999

Xiaomi’s 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV 4X is priced at Rs 28,499. But if you buy TV through ICICI Bank credit card EMI transaction, then you will get a discount of up to 10 percent (Rs 1500). Apart from this, there is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 11,000. If you have a GST number, you can avail up to 28% with GST Invoice at the time of ordering.

This TV from Xiaomi has a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD screen with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The viewing angle of the screen is 178 degrees. There are 3 HDMI ports for connectivity. To connect audio devices in this TV, 3.5mm jack, 2 USB ports have been provided. The TV output is 20 watts. The TV gets Dolby Audio + DTS-HD sound. It has built-in Wi-Fi, apps like Patchwall, Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar. TV Android TV 9.0 comes with Google Assistant.

OnePlus 108 cm (43 inches) Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro (Black) (2022 Model): Rs 29,999

OnePlus’ 43-inch screen Y Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV 43Y1S Pro is priced at Rs 29,999. But if you apply a coupon of Rs 2,000 on Amazon, you will get a discount. Apart from this, up to 10 percent discount will also be available with ICICI Bank credit card EMI transactions. Many more bank offers are also available on this TV. There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 6,930 on this TV. The company is also offering a 3-month prime membership on the purchase of this OnePlus TV.

This smart TV from OnePlus flaunts a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160) screen with a refresh rate of 60Hz. There are 3 HDMI ports for connectivity. This TV has a sound output of 24 watts. The TV has features like Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos decoding. Apart from this, there is also OnePlus Connect ecosystem, Google Assistant, Android TV, Chromecast, Auto Low Latency Mode, etc.