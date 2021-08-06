Discount of up to Rs 25000 is available on Maruti Alto Know full details – Up to Rs 25,000 off on Maruti Alto! Know full details

Car makers have come up with this offer to increase sales in view of the Independence Day celebrations. Vehicle manufacturer Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts on the Alto car. The starting price of this car is Rs 2.99 lakh, with which the company is also offering savings of up to Rs 25,000. Under this offer, customers are being offered a total discount of up to Rs 25,000 on the purchase of petrol variants of Alto.

The company has brought this discount offer for the month of August. Talking about the petrol version of the car, there will be a cash discount of Rs 15,000 on STD trim and Rs 25,000 on all other trims. The company is offering a discount of only Rs 5000 on its CNG variants.

In Maruti Alto you will get 796 cc engine which is capable of generating power of 40.36 bhp. Its engine is of 0.8 liters capacity. In this you will get power windows front, anti lock braking system, driver airbag and power steering.

This car comes with a manual transmission and the company claims that it gives a mileage of 22.05 km per liter of petrol. But this car gives a mileage of 31.59 km on CNG. The company gives the option of CNG kit in the mid variant of this car. Both manual and automatic gearbox options have been kept in this car.





