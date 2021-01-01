Discount on Infinix Hot 10s Flipkart Sale Offer: Save Money Offer! Infinix Hot 10s with 6000mAh battery can be yours for only Rs 549 – Discount offer on Infinix Hot 10s Flipkart smartphone carnival sale Rs 500 discount offer details

Smartphone maker Infinix offers a wide range of phones for its users, with low cost and robust features. One of these phones is the HOT 10S. The phone was launched with features like 6000 mAh battery, MediaTek Hyper Engine technology. If you want to buy this phone, you can do so from the e-commerce website Flipkart.

The Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale is being held on this platform where it can be purchased at a starting price of Rs 9,499. The sale will run until September 8. If you also want to buy this phone, here we are informing you about the offers available on Infinix HOT 10S. So let’s find out the price and offer of Infinix HOT 10S.



Infinix Hot 10S features

This is an uncompromising smartphone for multi-tasking users and pro-level gamers. The Infinix HOT 10S features a diamond-cut flow pattern with 2.5D curved glass. It supports NEG glass (NEG Dinorex T2X-1) protection. It comes with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It has an ultra-smooth display with DTS surround sound. It has a 6.82 inch HD + cinematic display.

Also read-India’s cheapest mobile with 7000mAh battery, 48MP camera, price starts from Rs 10,999

The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Hyper Engine technology for dynamic management of CPU, GPU and memory. To take gaming performance to the next level, smartphones have the support of Dar-Link Game Boost technology. This technology enhances gaming interaction and offers performance experience in heavy games such as Call of Duty, Free Fire, PUBG, etc. It also prevents the phone from overheating while playing long games.

The HOT 10S has a 6000mAh battery that keeps the smartphone running even after prolonged use and reduces battery usage. Its battery provides 55 days of standby time, 27 hours of non-stop video playback, 17 hours of gaming, 52 hours of 4G talk-time, 182 hours of music playback and 17 hours of web surfing.

Also read-Realme 8i and Realme 8s 5G launch date revealed, processor details also confirmed, you also see details

The HOT 10S comes with an additional value-added e-warranty feature that demonstrates the validity of the device’s warranty. Users have to look at the documentation again and again for warranty, so this feature has been given to get rid of this problem.

With customers in mind, Infinix has developed a strong service center network with 915+ service centers in 700 cities across India. This allows users to enjoy the after-sales experience. Infinix devices are pre-installed with the CarlCare app, which informs users about their personal service center.

Also read-Never seen or heard of! This air purifier is the most unique, with the help of plants the air in the room will be completely purified.

The phone has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor with a clock speed of up to 2 GHz. It works on Android 11. It has 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM. It also comes with 64GB of internal storage.

If you like photography, it comes with a triple rear camera. Its first sensor is 48MP. The other is 2MP. The third is the AI ​​lens. Its rear camera features Super Night, Slow-Mo Video, Time Lapse, Short Video, 2K Video Recording with Bokeh, Custom Portrait, AI HDR, AI 3D Beauty, Panorama, Document, AR Shots.

Also read-Look after the Pixel 6, what the company plans! Google will make this special for Chromebooks and tablets

The phone has an 8 MP sensor for selfies. It has features like Super Night, Time Lapse, 2K video recording with Bokeh, AI Portrait, AI 3D Face Beauty, Wide Selfie, AR Shots.

Price of Infinix Hot 10S in India

It has a starting price of Rs 9,499. This is the price of its 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. At the same time, its 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,499. Unlimited cashback of 5 per cent is being offered on purchases made with Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. At the Flipkart sale, you can get both the models at Rs 500 cheaper.

Also read-India is the biggest telegram stronghold! Seeing the downloaded data will move the ground underfoot

Bank of Baroda is also offering a 10 per cent discount on debit master cards. If you don’t want to buy it all at once, you can bring it home for Rs 330 per month. If you have an old phone and you want to sell it and buy this phone, you will get a discount of up to Rs 8,950, then the price of the phone will be Rs 549.