Discounts on Branded Smart TVs: Best discount offers on branded smart TVs including Mi vu oneplus iffalcon and more

New Delhi. Demand and purchase of smart TVs and other home entertainment units has increased. People are spending more time at home due to work from home and other restricted activities. In such a situation people are looking for entertainment options. If you are looking for a new smart TV or want to upgrade an existing TV, you can find many great deals in Flipkart Home Entertainment Sale. Here you can get huge discounts on some of the best smart TVs of many brands including Xiaomi, Vu, OnePlus, Realme.

Offers available in Flipkart Home Entertainment Sale:



In the cell, huge discounts are being offered on smart TVs from Xiaomi. If you go for the Mi 4A Pro 32-inch HD Ready LED Smart Android TV, it can be purchased for just Rs 16,499 with a 17 per cent discount. Similarly, Mi 4X 43-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV, Mi 4A Horizon Edition 40-inch Full HD LED Smart Android TV and Mi 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch HD-Ready LED Smart Android TV can be purchased. Prices

Additionally, the Mi 4A Pro 43-inch Full HD LED Smart Android TV has a 10 percent discount. After that, the TV is priced at Rs 26,999. Flipkart Home Entertainment is also offering a discount on the Sale View Premium 43-inch Full HD LED Smart Android TV and TCL 55-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV.

In addition, the Flipkart Home Entertainment Sale also offers discounts on premium smart TVs like the Realme 43-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV. It can be purchased with a 6 per cent discount for just Rs 30,999. The Thomson OthPro Series 43-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV will also be available for purchase at a discounted price.

1. Mi 4A PRO 80cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV: Its MRP is Rs 19,999. It can be purchased for Rs 16,499 with a 17 per cent discount.

2. Mi 4X 108cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV: Its MRP is Rs 34,999. It can be purchased for Rs 29,999 with a 14 per cent discount.

3. I4A Horizon Edition 100cm (40inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV: Its MRP is Rs 29,999. It can be purchased for Rs 23,999 with a 20 per cent discount.

4. MI4A Horizon Edition 80cm (32inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV: Its MRP is Rs 19,999. It can be purchased for Rs 17,499 with a 17 per cent discount.

5. I4A Pro 108cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV: Its MRP is Rs 29,999. It can be purchased for Rs 26,999 with 10 per cent discount.

6. Vu Premium 108cm (43 inch) Full HD LED Smart Android TV (43US): Its MRP is Rs 40,000. It can be purchased for Rs 24,999 with a 37 per cent discount.

7. iFFALCON by TCL 139 cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (55K61): Its MRP is Rs 70,990. It can be purchased for Rs 35,999 with a 49 per cent discount.

8. OnePlus Y Series 80cm (32 Inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (32HA0A00): Its MRP is Rs 19,999. It can be purchased for Rs 17,999 with 10 per cent discount.

9. Mi 4X 125.7 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV: Its MRP is Rs 41,999. It can be purchased for Rs 37,999 with 9 per cent discount.

10. Vu Premium 139cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV: Its MRP is Rs 75,000. It can be purchased for Rs 41,999 with 44% discount.

11. Mi 4X 138.8cm (55 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV: Its MRP is Rs 49,999. It can be purchased for Rs 44,999 with 10 per cent discount.

12. Hisense A71F 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (50A71F): Its MRP is Rs 43,990. It can be purchased for Rs 33,990 with 22 per cent discount.

13. OnePlus U1S 126 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV (50UC1A00): Its MRP is Rs 49,999. It can be purchased for Rs 45,499 with a 9% discount.

14. Thomson OthPro Series 108cm (43 Inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV: Its MRP is Rs 37,999. It can be purchased for Rs 29,999 with a 21 per cent discount.