Discuss against Islam in Saudi Arabia, Rahul Gandhi will not return home, said Sambit Patra, the panelist replied

Sambit Patra said that these people consider us as idiots. Bombs are detonating all over the world. Even after that these people are saying that Hindutva is bad.

In the country, the debate about Hindu vs Hindutva and its dispute is going on continuously. There are daily retaliations between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress regarding this issue. In this sequence, in a TV debate, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra targeted Rahul Gandhi fiercely.

In fact, in the debate show called Aar Paar of News18 India, Sambit Patra while speaking on the issue of Hindutva said that some people want to bring Nizam-e-Mustafa. During this, BJP leaders were also seen targeting the Taliban regime.

He said- “This is Hindutva in Syria all over the world? Who’s slitting his throat? They want to bring Nizam-e-Mustafa, Nizam-e-Mustafa to come, came to Afghanistan… What happened to people who were hanging in an aeroplane and going to die… These were not Hindu people. After the arrival of Nizame Mustafa, Muslim brothers and Muslim sisters were running behind helicopters and planes to save their lives.

Patra said that these people consider us as idiots. Bombs are detonating all over the world. Even after that these people are saying that Hindutva is bad. After this, the BJP spokesperson also attacked Rahul Gandhi on the same issue. He said- Rahul Gandhi is sitting in an undisclosed location from morning till evening and giving speeches against Hinduism… nothing is happening, debate is happening, yet he is chanting the melody of intolerance. They will not be able to return home after debating against Islam in Saudi Arabia, they will be buried there.

After this, Congress leader Salman Nizami said that Rahul Gandhi is in the country only. He said- I want to clear one thing, anywhere in the Quran it is written Shia and Sunni… it is not mentioned anywhere. These clerics made up the theory. Tell me in the Gita where the word Hindutva has been used. You will not see it anywhere. This is the concept of RSS”.