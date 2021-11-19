Discussions of Race Are Notably Absent in Trial of Arbery Murder Suspects

Brunswick, Ga. Ahmed Arberry, a 25-year-old black man from Georgia, was chased by three men and shot at close range when his murder was seen as an act of racial violence.

Moments after Mr Arberry was shot, one of the men uttered racist insults, one of his co-defendants told authorities. One of the men in the truck had a vanity plate with the Confederate flag on it.

And yet after more than 10 days of testimony in the South Georgia courtroom, the jury heard no discussion of allegations of racism or bigotry. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online.

The absence is noteworthy, as prosecutors quickly indicated that they could make the race an important aspect of their case.