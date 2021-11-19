Discussions of Race Are Notably Absent in Trial of Arbery Murder Suspects
Brunswick, Ga. Ahmed Arberry, a 25-year-old black man from Georgia, was chased by three men and shot at close range when his murder was seen as an act of racial violence.
Moments after Mr Arberry was shot, one of the men uttered racist insults, one of his co-defendants told authorities. One of the men in the truck had a vanity plate with the Confederate flag on it.
And yet after more than 10 days of testimony in the South Georgia courtroom, the jury heard no discussion of allegations of racism or bigotry. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online.
The absence is noteworthy, as prosecutors quickly indicated that they could make the race an important aspect of their case.
On Thursday, Linda Dunikowski, the main plaintiff, sought permission to tell the jury about Travis McMichal’s alleged use of racist language – Mr McMahon’s lawyers have alleged. Ms. Dunikowski faced significant legal hurdles in presenting such evidence. But before the judge could rule on the case, the defense adjourned the case and, after hours of cross-examination of Mr. McMahon, denied her the right to present a rebuttal witness.
Yet, the absence of any explicit discussion of race in court surprised lawmakers and led to disagreements over the wisdom of the litigation strategy that influenced 11 of the 12 judges to be white.
“I’m at a loss,” said Esther Panich, a legal analyst and longtime Atlanta-based criminal defense attorney. “While the state has no obligation to prove motivation, the jury will certainly want to know what motivates defendants to commit such an offense.”
The ongoing state murder trial in the small coastal town of Brunswick, near the scene of the shooting, is not the last word for defendants – Mr. McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and his neighbor William Bryan. Driven by racial animosity: The federal hate crime trial for the three men will begin in February.
But in recent days in Brunswick, the gap between the limited story presented in court and the wide-ranging story being told beyond the magistrates’ ears seemed to widen more than ever.
Kevin Goff, Mr. Bryan’s lawyer, the Rev. Al Sharpton, Rev. The race has been repeatedly introduced in public discourse, arguing the presence of prominent civil rights leaders in the courtroom, including Jesse Jackson and Martin Luther King III. The jury may influence. “We don’t want any more black pastors here,” he said at one point. Mr Goff, following court rules, made the remarks while the jury was out of the room.
Travis McMillan’s lawyer, Jason Sheffield, joined him this week, saying the jury needed to be protected from the “national discourse” created by the case.
Mr Goff’s remarks drew widespread criticism, prompting Mr Sharpton’s National Action Network to invite several black pastors to Brunswick on Thursday to show support for the Arbury family.
Some pastors had the sign “Black Pastor Matter.” A group of Mr. Arberry’s aunts came wearing shirts saying, “I have black pastors.”
Rev. at the First Brian Baptist Church in Savannah. Christopher J. Pitman said Mr. Goff’s remarks are reminiscent of rhetoric from the 1960s and earlier. “It takes me back in time,” he said. “We still shouldn’t argue about it.”
Theoretically, none of this is known to the jurors, who, at the end of each day of the court hearing, were met by Judge Timothy R. Walmsley has instructed not to take outside information about the case.
Instead, the jurors heard repeated, detailed descriptions of the manner in which the trio chased Mr. Arbury next to them and asked them to consider whether there were legal reasons to do so. The defense told the jury that the men believed Mr. Arberry was a thief during a series of break-ins in the neighborhood. Ms. Dunikowski argued that she pursued them on the basis of what she described as trivial “decisions and decisions on the way.”
They heard that Gregory McMahon had told police officers that Mr Arberry had been “caught like a rat” before being shot. And the jury was shown a graphic video filmed by Mr. Brian showing Travis McMichael shooting Mr. Arberry three times with a shotgun.
A spokesman for the Cobb County District Attorney declined to comment on the plaintiff’s policy. But Paul Butler, a former federal prosecutor and professor at Georgetown University Law Center, said the unilateral number of white jurors may have played a role in the plaintiff’s decision not to be too aggressive in making a case on racial grounds. Prior to the formation of the jury panel, prosecutors tried unsuccessfully to persuade the judge to block the defense’s move to bar several black potential jurors.
“I am convinced that the all-white jury is important,” he said. Butler said. “There is a risk in the trial when race talk is presented, so in my opinion the prosecutors clearly saw the danger of presenting evidence about the race.”
Mr Carlson said the appellate court could eventually find such evidence too biased because of the introduction of racial themes. And if the plaintiffs felt this week that they were winning, Mr. Carlson said, they would have decided that it was not appropriate to take the risk.
Lawyers had earlier informed the court that they would in fact make the race issue. Before beginning the argument, the judge ruled that they could present photographic evidence of Travis McMahon’s truck, showing that it was decorated with a vanity plate with the design of the old Georgia state flag, including the Confederate war flag. Defendants tried to keep him away from the jury, arguing that the photo was intended to telegraph “some malicious intent, bias or prejudice, which is not true.”
Last year, the plaintiffs filed a motion alleging that they planned to present what they described as “racial” evidence, including Travis McMichel’s “Johnny Rebel” Facebook post, “racial messages” taken from Mr Bryan’s cellphone, and “identity dixie” Facebook. . Posted by Gregory McMillan.
At a hearing, prosecutors read a November 2019 text message in which Travis McMahon used racist insults about black people because he described the idea of shooting “crackheads” with “gold teeth.”
Within weeks of the trial, however, prosecutors indicated that they had decided not to present “evidence of racial animosity by defendants in the form of communication with third parties,” calling it a “strategic decision.”
Prior to the trial, defense attorneys had insisted that the case was far from a modern-day “lynching” described by Mr. People like Sharpton did, but instead there was a legal attempt to arrest a citizen under state law at the time. Robert Rubin, a lawyer for Travis McMillan, said the case was about “duty and responsibility” to protect the neighborhood and that Mr Arberry had been seen several times making unauthorized visits to a house under construction.
Without any explicit discussion of the race in open court, the lawyer representing the Arberry family in the civil case, S.J. Lee Merritt said the defense appears to be “leaning towards the benefits of racial prejudice that are expected to exist in the jury.” Defendants must face “this external threat, this mysterious black man,” he argues.
Mr Butler, a Georgetown law professor, believes the plaintiff should have raised the issue of racial motivation before closing the case. “If a decision is not found guilty, I think the plaintiff’s failure to use evidence of racism by the defendants will be blamed,” he said.
Still, John Perry, a pastor and former chairman of the local NAACP chapter, said it was “refreshing” that the jury had nothing to do with the race issue. “The facts themselves are strong enough to show what these men did,” he said. “When you race, you have intentions and I don’t know how their intentions can be proven.”
Alan Booker, commissioner of the city of Brunswick who represents the majority of black residents, said that regardless of what was discussed in court, he assumed that the jury understood that race was a factor in the case.
“If 11 white people living here and a black person don’t know that the case is of race, they can spend a year on it and still not know,” he said. “They know.”
