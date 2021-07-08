Dish patani lifts 80 Kg in gym to get bikini body shares Video, tiger shroff will appreciate | Disha Patani sweats like this to rob her heart in bikini, Tiger Shroff did not lose sight of the video

New Delhi: By the way, every picture and video of Bollywood’s beauty queen and style icon actress Disha Patani is viral. His fans sprinkle their lives on his every act. This time too she has shared a special video, on seeing which you will know the secret of Disha Patni’s perfect bikini figure. In the video, Disha is not a touchy girl, but is seen in a dashing style. His friend Tiger Shroff has also been impressed by his style.

Disha Patani lifts 80 kg weight

Disha Patani sweats a lot in the gym to maintain her figure. There are millions of fans of her fitness too, but people hardly know that Disha lifts heavy weights for her killer figure. This time in the video that surfaced, she is seen carrying 80 kg weight on her shoulder. Disha works hard and does squats keeping 80 kg weight on her shoulder.

Disha is praised by Ayesha Shroff

People are surprised after watching the video. While sharing the video, Disha Patani wrote, ’80 KG Rape, thank you Rajendra Dhole.’ Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff has also commented after watching the video. He wrote in the comment, ‘Strong.’ At the same time, Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff has also commented and wrote, ‘This is the girl who initially did the squat with an empty bar… At the same time, Tiger Shroff also commented on the video and wrote, ‘Next Level’.

Disha Patani has a good bond with Tiger’s family

Let me tell you, like Tiger Shroff, his mother Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff take great care of fitness. Both often share their fitness videos on social media. Also, like Tiger, Ayesha and Krishna also have a good bonding with Disha Patni. Often these people are spotted together.

appeared in this film

Let us tell you, Disha Patani was last seen in ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ with Salman Khan. The film could not do a great job at the box office. Soon Disha will be seen in many more films. Two days ago, the actress celebrated her birthday. Tiger Shroff wished him a birthday by sharing a dance video of him, which became very viral.

