Disha Parmar bikini photo: Disha Parmar, who is celebrating her honeymoon in Maldives, shared a photo in bikini, kissing her husband Rahul Vaidya
Disha Parmar shared seven photos on her Instagram account on Friday. Apart from him, Rahul Vaidya is also seen in it.
Disha Parmar’s bikini look
Disha Parmar clicked pictures wearing a bikini. She caught people’s attention with her bikini look.
Disha Parmar’s pose
Disha Parmar was seen giving attractive poses in every picture. Your eyes are fixed on their performance.
Rahul Vaidya kissed
Disha Parmar fell in love with her Rahul Vaidya. Disha Vaidya has shared a photo while kissing Rahul Vaidya.
Direction celebrated Rahul’s birthday
Disha Parmar celebrated Rahul Vaidya’s birthday on September 23 in the Maldives.
Rahul and Disha’s wedding
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar got married in July this year.
Rahul proposed the direction in ‘Bigg Boss 14’
Rahul Vaidya proposed marriage to Disha Parmar on her birthday in ‘Bigg Boss 14’.
