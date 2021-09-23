Disha Parmar celebrates Rahul Vaidya’s birthday: Disha Parmar wishes happy birthday to husband Rahul Vaidya and shares photos of honeymoon in Maldives
Disha-Rahul on honeymoon two months after marriage
Fans and celebrities are congratulating Rahul Vaidya on this post of Disha Parmar. We will tell you that Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya left for Maldives a day ago. The couple was married in July this year. Now it was time to reach Maldives as Rahul and Disha could not go for honeymoon due to Corona epidemic.
Thus began the love story
Talking about love story, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya met a few years ago through Common Friends. The two fell in love with each other at first sight. But neither Direction knew that Rahul loves her nor Rahul. In time, this friendship turned into love. Rahul Bigla felt a deep love for Disha Parmar in ‘Bigg Boss 14’. Rahul then proposed marriage to Disha on her birthday.
The journey from ‘Indian Idol’ contestant to singer
Speaking of career, Rahul Vaidya started as a contestant in the first season of ‘Indian Idol’. He later released his first music album ‘Tera Intezar’. Since then, Rahul Vaidya has been a part of many reality shows. These include ‘Jo Jeeta Wahi Superstar’, ‘Jhalak Dikhla Ja 7’, ‘Chalti Ka Naam Antakshari’, ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’.
