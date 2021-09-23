Disha Parmar celebrates Rahul Vaidya’s birthday: Disha Parmar wishes happy birthday to husband Rahul Vaidya and shares photos of honeymoon in Maldives

Singer Rahul Vaidya has his birthday on September 23 and on this special occasion he received a special gift from his wife Disha Parmar. Disha Parmar wished her love a special happy birthday and shared some romantic pictures. Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are currently in the Maldives for their honeymoon.

Happy Birthday to Rahul, Disha Parmar shared beautiful pictures on her Instagram account. They wrote together, ‘Happy birthday to the love of my life. I am so lucky to have met you.



Disha-Rahul on honeymoon two months after marriage

Fans and celebrities are congratulating Rahul Vaidya on this post of Disha Parmar. We will tell you that Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya left for Maldives a day ago. The couple was married in July this year. Now it was time to reach Maldives as Rahul and Disha could not go for honeymoon due to Corona epidemic.

Thus began the love story

Talking about love story, Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya met a few years ago through Common Friends. The two fell in love with each other at first sight. But neither Direction knew that Rahul loves her nor Rahul. In time, this friendship turned into love. Rahul Bigla felt a deep love for Disha Parmar in ‘Bigg Boss 14’. Rahul then proposed marriage to Disha on her birthday.

The journey from ‘Indian Idol’ contestant to singer

Speaking of career, Rahul Vaidya started as a contestant in the first season of ‘Indian Idol’. He later released his first music album ‘Tera Intezar’. Since then, Rahul Vaidya has been a part of many reality shows. These include ‘Jo Jeeta Wahi Superstar’, ‘Jhalak Dikhla Ja 7’, ‘Chalti Ka Naam Antakshari’, ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’.