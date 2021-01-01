Disha Parmar Married Life: Looks Great 2: Disha Parmar talks about Rahul Vaidya’s married life and the balance between personal and professional life after marriage.

‘I’m nervous, excited and under pressure’ Speaking to our colleague Eatimes, Disha says she is very excited and anxious for the show. The actress says that playing the lead role in the second season of such a big show is also a repression. She hopes the public will like her in the role of Priya.

How do you balance life? Direction was asked how she felt about returning to work after her new marriage. In reply, Disha said, ‘Yes, this is my first show after marriage. The kind of feelings I feel as a man after marriage, I think will help me play the character of Priya in the show. Although, I am completely different from Priya in personal life, but I can relate to her. READ Also Geeta Basra And Harbhajan Singh blessed with baby boy

‘Rahul is lucky for me, he supports’ Regarding creating balance in personal and professional life after marriage, Disha says, ‘In fact, the secret of this balance is my husband. I want to give full credit to Rahul. I just tell her that if I got this show right after the wedding, she would be lucky for me. I think it is because of him that I am able to balance my personal and professional life. Rahul supports me a lot. Increases my morale.

Shooting the show is such an experience Disha Parmar and Nakul Mehta have started shooting for ‘Bade Achche Lagte Hain 2’. She says, ‘My shooting experience so far has been great. You may have read the script, but every day you get to learn something new on set. The whole team of the show from the director is great.

‘Don’t copy what we’ve tried’ Disha Parmar says that the show is coming back on TV after 10 years, so the story of this show is very different from the previous season which features Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. She says, ‘Every person’s life situation is different. So instead of having a personality like his, we have tried to keep it original and original in our own way. We are not trying to copy them.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya got married on July 16. It is interesting that Disha Parmar announced her return to TV a month after the wedding. Disha will be seen in the lead role in the second season of Ekta Kapoor’s popular show ‘Bade Achche Lagte Hain’. The first season of the show won the hearts of viewers on TV for 11 years. Now Nakul Mehta will be in the lead role instead of Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in ‘Bade Achche Lagte Hain 2’. In such a situation, Direction has made a fresh start in personal life as well as professional life. After a month and a half of marriage, Disha is now talking about creating balance on this side.