Disha Patani bikini video viral from Maldives holiday before new year

Disha Patani Pink Bikini Photo

This pink bikini pictures of Disha Patani has been viewed more than 1 crore times. Remind that even before this, Disha Patani had shared many pictures while posing in her red bikini from the Maldives vacation itself. All these pictures of Disha Patani are very much liked among the fans.

hot look of Disha Patani

By the way, let us tell you that in Bollywood, Disha Patni is recognized in the glamor sexy actresses. In action too, Disha Patani has shared gym videos many times showing her flair. Disha Patani is counted among the top actresses of Bollywood in terms of fitness and dance. Significantly, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are dating each other for a long time. But both of them have never spoken openly about it.

Disha Patani in red bikini

Tiger is also seen many times commenting on the pictures of Disha Patani. Still both of them have not expressed their love in front of the world. Disha Patani’s relationship is not only till Tiger, but the entire Shroff family likes Disha Patani very much.

Disha Patani close to Tiger Shroff’s family

Tiger Shroff’s mother and sister are also close to Disha. Disha Patani has also worked with Jackie Shroff in Radhe. This has happened many times when the news of Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff’s marriage also surfaced. Even both of them broke up, this news also went viral. But both the news proved to be mere rumours.