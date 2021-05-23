Disha Patani Does Smooth Like Butter Backflip On BTS Latest Single Butter





Mumbai: Disha Patani is definitely a fan of Okay-pop septet, BTS. She has repeatedly expressed her love for his or her songs and as soon as once more she took to social media sharing a video wherein she may be doing an ideal backflip. However what has caught everybody’s consideration is the track enjoying within the background which is BTS’ new single Butter. Additionally Learn – BTS Butter Beats BTS Dynamite to Emerge as ARMY’s Favorite Tune – India.com’s Twitter Ballot

Disha shared the video and carried out the backflip efficiently. She wrote, ”Want this may really feel extra like butter🌞🧈 my coach @nadeemakhtarparkour88.” Impressed with this, her rumoured boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff dropped fireplace and clapping emoji within the remark part. Disha’s followers have been fast to bathe love. Whereas certainly one of her followers commented, ‘Smooth like butter,’ one other social media person wrote, ‘Okayyy Disha Patani already melted with #bts Butter.’ Additionally Learn – BTS Butter Breaks Dynamite’s Report, Will get Largest Debut in YouTube Historical past

Disha has by no means shied away from admitting that she is a die-hard fan of BTS. In April this yr, Disha revealed who her favorite BTS member is. Again then, the Malang actor took to Instagram sharing a music video of ON and zoomed in to concentrate on BTS member V (formally generally known as Kim Taehyung). Disha additionally used a coronary heart sticker on this story. Not simply this, however in one other ‘ask me something’ session on Instagram, a fan requested Disha if she is ‘biased’ in the direction of V from BTS. To this, Baaghi 2 actor replied positively.

On the work entrance, Disha Patani was final seen in Radhe: Your Most Wished Bhai together with Salman Khan.

BTS Butter was launched on Could 21 globally and is profitable hearts and breaking data. The world tv debut of the track will probably be made by the Okay-pop group on Could 23 on the Billboard Music Awards.