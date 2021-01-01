Disha Patani Exercise Video: Disha Patani Video: Disha Patani often shares videos of her workouts and stunts on social media.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is known for her fitness along with her acting. She often shares photos and videos of her workouts on social media. Disha Patani has shared another video of her (Disha Patani video). In it she bounces in the air and is seen kicking and punching.

Disha Patani shared a video from her Instagram account on Sunday. In it she bounces in the air and is seen kicking and punching. Watching this video of his will make you think of keeping yourself fit. This video of Disha Patani is very much liked by the fans and they are commenting strongly.





One of Disha Patni’s fans wrote, ‘The influence of Tiger Bhaiya has come to you.’ Another fan wrote, ‘The influence of Tiger Shroff’s music.’ Thus all the fans have commented. Tiger Shroff has also created applause, fire and love emojis in the comment section on Disha Patni’s video.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Brother. Now Disha Patani will be seen working with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in the film ‘Ek Villain Returns’. The film is a sequel to 2014’s ‘Ek Villain’.