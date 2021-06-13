Disha Patani First Audition Video On Her Birthday Goes Viral And It Is Unmissable





Mumbai: It is Bollywood actor Disha Patani’s birthday and on this special occasion social media is flooded with followers showering love on their favorite actor. However whereas followers are sending heartfelt needs to the Radhe actor, one factor that has caught everybody’s consideration is Disha’s first audition video. Additionally Learn – Disha Patani Sizzles In a Pink Bikini, Sister Khushboo Patani Calls Her ‘Pinky’

Disha Patani labored in a number of industrial advertisements earlier than getting success in Bollywood. Whether or not it’s for a telephone or chocolate, Disha has labored in a number of industrial ads. Nonetheless, she gave her first audition when she was simply 19-years-old. The identical video is now going viral on social media. Within the video, teen Disha will be seen giving a glance take a look at for her profiles after which studying strains for the lead and supporting particular person in the identical scene. Additionally Learn – Disha Patani Appears to be like Attractive in Bikini as She Flaunts Mellow Solar And Sultry Splash in Throwback Pic

Watch Disha Patani’s first audition video right here: Additionally Learn – Tiger Shroff’s Mom Ayesha Shroff on FIR Filed Towards Him And Disha Patani: No One Writes About Free Meals He’s Offering

Disha made her performing debut with a Telugu film in 2015. Her entry in Bollywood was with MS Dhoni in 2016 by which she was seen together with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Since then, Disha labored in a number of movies together with Baaghi and Malang. She was final seen in Radhe: Your Most Needed Bhai together with Salman Khan. She additionally has Ek Villain Returns together with John Abraham arising, and can be seen within the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama KTina.

In the meantime, social media is flooded with birthday needs for Disha Patani. Have a look:

Pleased Birthday to essentially the most shining and one of the crucial stunning lady on the earth @DishPatani 🎂🎂🎂🎁🎁🎁

Have your wholesome and affluent yr forward.#TigerShroff #DishaPatani #HappyBirthdayDishaPatani#hbddishapatani #birthdaywishes pic.twitter.com/wsaeY2YV3e — Tigerian Rishi (@RishiTigerian) June 13, 2021

Pleased Birthday @DishPatani

My life modified when a Cadbury Dairy milk industrial aired for the primary time on tv. That’s the day and since then, you’ve at all times been my solely crush. Wishing you luck for future endeavours. #DishaPatani #HappyBirthday #dishanianforever. pic.twitter.com/OtxWoV9NXE — Ankush Mishra (@i_am_ankush_18) June 13, 2021

@DishPatani #HappyBirthdayDishaPatani #HBDDishaPatani Pleased Birthday Lovely and Attractive Actress Gifted Dancer #DishaPatani Many Many Pleased Returns of the day Bhagwan aapko lambi umar de aur aise hello entertain karte raho hume. @iTIGERSHROFF pic.twitter.com/l7W5n9R89A — lokendra Kumar (@LokendraKonline) June 13, 2021

We want Disha Patani a really glad birthday!