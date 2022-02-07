Disha Patani hit back at the trolls like this, people make lewd comments on bold pictures! Disha Patani hit back at the trollers, people make lewd comments on bold pictures!

The statement is much discussed

This statement of Disha Patni is very much discussed and people say that Disha has learned to deal with trolls in this way. Obviously, you can’t give advice to everyone by answering them. It is said that Disha Patani is very bold and she does not hesitate even about her views.

In the movie Radhe with Salman Khan

Disha Patani is a great actress but fans like her bold pictures very much. She was last seen in the film Radhe opposite megastar Salman Khan and she was well-liked in this film.

talking about india

She was seen for the second time in this film with Salman Khan. Prior to this, she was a part of a film in which Salman Khan was there, Hum Bharat Ki Baat Hai.

great projects

In such a short career, Disha has shared the screen with Salman Khan twice. In the coming time, she is going to explode with many great projects and is going to surprise the fans.

‘MS Dhoni The Untold Story’

His pictures keep appearing for the fans on social media. Disha Patani started her career with the film ‘MS Dhoni The Untold Story’ and Sushant Singh Rajput was seen opposite her in this film.