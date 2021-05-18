Disha Patani is a Sight to Sore Eyes in This Hot Pink Dress, See Photo

Disha Patani is a Sight to Sore Eyes in This Hot Pink Gown, See Photo





Mumbai: Actor Disha Patani, who was seen lately in Radhe: Your Most Wished Bhai, has shared a tremendous sizzling photograph from the movie the place she is seen sporting a attractive pink gown. Disha Patani has nailed the style assertion together with her superior outfits in the Salman Khan movie. Disha’s look in pink gown has made her followers go gaga. Within the photograph shared on social medi, the diva is seen sporting a pink bustier high which she teamed with a pink mini skirt. She wore it in the track Zoom Zoom and left the viewers awestruck. Additionally Learn – Radhe: Gautam Gulati Confesses Hitting Salman Khan Whereas Filming Struggle Scene, Reveals Latter’s Response

Have a have a look at Disha Patani’s gown:

Right here’s one other look fro the track:

On the work entrance, Disha was final seen in Prabhdeva’s Radhe: Your Most Wished Bhai co-starring Salman Khan. The movie additionally options Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. The movie was launched this yr on Eid. She can even characteristic in Ek Villian 2 alongside Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham. She was final seen in Mohit Suri’s action-thriller Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu.