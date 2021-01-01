Disha Patani Maldives Holiday: Disha Patani shared a throwback video of her Maldives vacation: Disha Patani shared a glamorous Maldives video, enjoying the sea like this

Disha Patani is a beach lover and she shared a video of her Maldives vacation on Instagram. Direction is not currently in the Maldives, but the truth is that she is missing her vacation a lot. Direction has suggested something similar by sharing this video.

Disha has shared her throwback video from Maldives, in which she is seen enjoying the sea in a bikini top and skirt. In this video, Disha is seen walking in a resort by the sea. While sharing the video, he wrote – Missing.





Direction recently shared a photo of another beach, in which she is seen relaxing in a pink bikini by the sea. Direction is often discussed on Instagram because of her glamorous pictures. Note that recently in April Direction returned from a holiday in the Maldives with Tiger Shroff.



On the work front, Disha was last seen in Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Brother. Disha’s next film is ‘Ek Villain 2’, which also stars Tara Sutaria, Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham.

