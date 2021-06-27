Disha Patani photo in school uniform viral | Disha Patani looked simple in school uniform, will be shocked to see the photo

New Delhi: By the way, every picture of Bollywood’s beauty queen and style icon actress Disha Patani is viral. His fans sprinkle their lives on his every act. But this time an old picture of Disha Patani is going viral. Seeing this old picture of Disha, you will not believe your eyes.

direction in school uniform

The picture of Disha Patani going viral looks quite old. Disha is seen wearing school uniform in this picture. Along with this, his hair is also very short. How old is this picture of Disha, at present there is no information about it. A fan has shared this picture on social media.

An old video also surfaced earlier

Even before this, a video of Disha Patani became increasingly viral on social media. In that video, Disha was seen shooting an ad. During that time Disha was only 19 years old. Old pictures and videos of Disha often go viral on social media. Before the video, pictures of her modeling days wearing sari also went viral.

The transformation is clearly visible in the old picture of Disha Patani going viral. Disha looks quite simple in old pictures. At the same time, in recent pictures, she has made herself very glamorous. He is very fond of his figure and toned body.

appeared in this film

Let us tell you, Disha Patani was last seen in ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ with Salman Khan. The film could not do a great job at the box office. Soon Disha will be seen in many more films. Two days ago, the actress celebrated her birthday. Tiger Shroff wished him a birthday by sharing a dance video of him, which became very viral.

VIDEO

