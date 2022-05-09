Entertainment

Disha Patani to be seen opposite Prabhas and Deepika Padukone? Strong entry in ‘Project K’! Disha Patani to be seen opposite Prabhas and Deepika Padukone?

47 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Disha Patani to be seen opposite Prabhas and Deepika Padukone? Strong entry in ‘Project K’! Disha Patani to be seen opposite Prabhas and Deepika Padukone?
Written by admin
Disha Patani to be seen opposite Prabhas and Deepika Padukone? Strong entry in ‘Project K’! Disha Patani to be seen opposite Prabhas and Deepika Padukone?

Disha Patani to be seen opposite Prabhas and Deepika Padukone? Strong entry in ‘Project K’! Disha Patani to be seen opposite Prabhas and Deepika Padukone?

breadcrumb

News

oi-Salman Khan

,

Many news have been in discussion for a long time about Superstar Prabhas’s film project and some latest updates keep coming out about this film. Now another name is being added to this film of Nag Ashwin, which is going to be liked by the people. There are reports that actress Disha Patani is associated with Nag Ashwin’s project. Yes, Disha Patani is also going to explode.

Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj - these superstars will be seen together, know what is the project!Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj – these superstars will be seen together, know what is the project!

Disha Patani will be seen doing wonders in this film, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika and Prabhas started shooting for ‘Project K’ in Hyderabad a few months back.

Disha Patani, Prabhas, Disha Patani, Prabhas

On Saturday night, Disha dropped a picture of flowers and a gift hamper from the team of ‘Project K’ on Instagram. The team also sent her a heartfelt welcome note, which read, “Welcome to Disha.

Welcome to Project! We are thrilled to have you on board.” Disha added a string of red heart emojis to the picture. An official announcement by the makers is still awaited.

Project K is touted to be a mega-budget sci-fi thriller, which is being helmed by Nag Ashwin. The film is using state-of-the-art visual technology and will feature high class visual effects in an Indian film. The pan-India film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

  • 1651212905

    Heropanti 2- While sharing the picture of Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani wrote this thing!

  • disha patani sexy 1644512162

    Disha Patani again shared Bikini Pic in her favorite pose, fans commented

  • 272831591 250391553940554 2623640137856594789 n 1644308285

    The film ‘Malang’ completes 2 years of release, Disha Patani shares memories related to the film!

  • disha 1644211163

    Disha Patani hit back at the trollers like this, people make lewd comments on bold pictures!

  • disha patani bikini pic tiger comments 1641729255

    Pics: Disha Patani shared such a sexy picture in a pink bikini, Tiger Shroff rained fire

  • disha12 1640942257

    VIDEO of Disha Patani bathing in new year special pink bikini, most viewed on internet

  • tiger shroff disha patani pics 1640737324

    Disha Patani Red Hot Bikini and Tiger Shroff are celebrating New Year’s holidays in Bare Chest, see pictures

  • yodha 1639806127

    Yodha- Disha Patni and Rashi Khanna will be seen in Sidharth Malhotra’s action film, release date announced!

  • disha patani hot pics 1630025382

    Disha Patani remembers Maldives Vacay in bikini top, shared video with 45 million people

  • dishapatani13 1628230001

    Seeing the photo of Disha Patani sunbathing in a pink bikini, Tiger Shroff said HOT

  • 2 1627531368

    It is not Disha Patni but this is Tiger Shroff’s favorite actress, the rebel star himself revealed!

  • 03 1627357447

    Disha Patani was about to debut with Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor’s adult comedy- ‘No S*x Please’!

english summary

Bollywood Actress Disha Patani to be seen opposite Prabhas and Deepika Padukone? Strong entry in ‘Project K’! Read the details.

Story first published: Monday, May 9, 2022, 11:16 [IST]

#Disha #Patani #Prabhas #Deepika #Padukone #Strong #entry #Project #Disha #Patani #Prabhas #Deepika #Padukone

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment