Disha Patani to be seen opposite Prabhas and Deepika Padukone? Strong entry in ‘Project K’! Disha Patani to be seen opposite Prabhas and Deepika Padukone?

Many news have been in discussion for a long time about Superstar Prabhas’s film project and some latest updates keep coming out about this film. Now another name is being added to this film of Nag Ashwin, which is going to be liked by the people. There are reports that actress Disha Patani is associated with Nag Ashwin’s project. Yes, Disha Patani is also going to explode.

Disha Patani will be seen doing wonders in this film, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika and Prabhas started shooting for ‘Project K’ in Hyderabad a few months back.

On Saturday night, Disha dropped a picture of flowers and a gift hamper from the team of ‘Project K’ on Instagram. The team also sent her a heartfelt welcome note, which read, “Welcome to Disha.

Welcome to Project! We are thrilled to have you on board.” Disha added a string of red heart emojis to the picture. An official announcement by the makers is still awaited.

Project K is touted to be a mega-budget sci-fi thriller, which is being helmed by Nag Ashwin. The film is using state-of-the-art visual technology and will feature high class visual effects in an Indian film. The pan-India film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

