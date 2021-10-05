Disha Patani Video Viral Dance Challenge: Disha Patani Video Viral Dance Challenge

The ‘Woman Dance Challenge’ has gone viral on Instagram and is filled with videos from all users. Bollywood celebrities are not far behind. Disha Patani recently shared a video of herself joining the challenge.

Direction shared a video Tuesday afternoon showing her dancing with two other dancers. The actress, who is seen in a pink dress, has covered her face with a hat and is talking about her dance. He captioned the post, ‘Throwback to Just Chilling.’ He also provided hashtags like #womandancechallenge and #dojacat.





Different comments from people

Now people are giving different types of reactions to the direction post in the comments section. Some are making heart emojis while some are posting fire emojis. Many users left comments like ‘fantastic’ and ‘best’. We tell you, Direction loves to share videos. She often shares videos of dance sessions on her profile.

Direction will now appear in ‘A Villain Returns’.

On the commercial front, Disha last appeared with Salman Khan in ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Brother’. Now she will be seen in ‘A Villain Returns’ with actors like Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.