Disha Patani was seen lifting 80 kgs in the gym boyfriend Tiger Shroffs sister Krishna Shroff commented and said You are fire

Disha Patani has shared a workout video with the fans. In this video, he can be seen lifting 80 kgs.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is seen very active on social media. Every day she is seen sharing her glamorous photos and videos. Along with this, she also remains in the headlines for her fitness routine. Often he is seen working out in the gym and lifting weights. In this sequence, Disha has shared her latest video with fans. In this video, Disha is seen exercising with 80 kg rack pull.

Disha Patani has shared this video on her Instagram handle. With this video, he has written in the caption ‘Rack pull 5 reps 80 kg’, along with this he has also shared an emoji of a dog. This workout video of Disha Patani is becoming fiercely viral on social media. Fans are very much liking his style.

Comments have flooded on this video shared by Disha. Along with the fans, the celebs are praising him a lot. Actress Elli Avram wrote in the comment ‘Hey D’, as well as posted a clap emoji. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna, who is also a good friend of Disha. He has written ‘You are fire’ praising him, as well as he has shared different types of emoji.

Not only this, Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff has also praised Disha by commenting. At the same time, one of her fans has said ‘Super Girl’, while someone said ‘Very fantastic’. Let us tell you, this workout video of Disha Patani has got more than 2 crore likes so far.

Let us tell you, Disha Patani was recently seen dancing on the remix version of the title track ‘Yeh Kali Kali Aankhen’ from the Netflix web series Yeh Kali Kali Aankhen. This song is originally from Shahrukh Khan and Kajol’s film Baazigar.

Talking about Disha Patani’s work, she currently has ‘Ek Villain Returns’ and ‘Yodha’ in the pipeline. Talking about Tiger Shroff, he will be seen in ‘Heropanti 2’, ‘Ganpath’ and ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.