Entertainment

Disha Patani was seen lifting 80 kgs in the gym boyfriend Tiger Shroffs sister Krishna Shroff commented and said You are fire

21 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Disha Patani was seen lifting 80 kgs in the gym boyfriend Tiger Shroffs sister Krishna Shroff commented and said You are fire
Written by admin
Disha Patani was seen lifting 80 kgs in the gym boyfriend Tiger Shroffs sister Krishna Shroff commented and said You are fire

Disha Patani was seen lifting 80 kgs in the gym boyfriend Tiger Shroffs sister Krishna Shroff commented and said You are fire

Disha Patani was seen lifting 80 kgs in the gym boyfriend Tiger Shroffs sister Krishna Shroff commented and said You are fire

Disha Patani has shared a workout video with the fans. In this video, he can be seen lifting 80 kgs.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is seen very active on social media. Every day she is seen sharing her glamorous photos and videos. Along with this, she also remains in the headlines for her fitness routine. Often he is seen working out in the gym and lifting weights. In this sequence, Disha has shared her latest video with fans. In this video, Disha is seen exercising with 80 kg rack pull.

Disha Patani has shared this video on her Instagram handle. With this video, he has written in the caption ‘Rack pull 5 reps 80 kg’, along with this he has also shared an emoji of a dog. This workout video of Disha Patani is becoming fiercely viral on social media. Fans are very much liking his style.

Comments have flooded on this video shared by Disha. Along with the fans, the celebs are praising him a lot. Actress Elli Avram wrote in the comment ‘Hey D’, as well as posted a clap emoji. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna, who is also a good friend of Disha. He has written ‘You are fire’ praising him, as well as he has shared different types of emoji.

Not only this, Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff has also praised Disha by commenting. At the same time, one of her fans has said ‘Super Girl’, while someone said ‘Very fantastic’. Let us tell you, this workout video of Disha Patani has got more than 2 crore likes so far.

READ Also  Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Named Their Second Son Jeh?

Let us tell you, Disha Patani was recently seen dancing on the remix version of the title track ‘Yeh Kali Kali Aankhen’ from the Netflix web series Yeh Kali Kali Aankhen. This song is originally from Shahrukh Khan and Kajol’s film Baazigar.

Talking about Disha Patani’s work, she currently has ‘Ek Villain Returns’ and ‘Yodha’ in the pipeline. Talking about Tiger Shroff, he will be seen in ‘Heropanti 2’, ‘Ganpath’ and ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’.


#Disha #Patani #lifting #kgs #gym #boyfriend #Tiger #Shroffs #sister #Krishna #Shroff #commented #fire

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Nicki Minaj Reportedly Welcomes Her First Child

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment