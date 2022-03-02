Disha Patani wished boyfriend Tiger Shroff on his birthday in a special way shared a beautiful video

Actor Tiger Shroff is celebrating his birthday today and on this special occasion, his girlfriend Disha Patani has wished him a happy birthday by sharing a video.

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is known for his tremendous acting and stunts in the industry. In Bollywood, he has worked in many films till now. At the same time, today he is celebrating his 32nd birthday. Meanwhile, his girlfriend Disha Patani has congratulated him on his birthday in a special way. The actress has shared a video of Tiger Shroff on social media, which is becoming quite viral.

Disha Patani has shared the actor’s video on Instagram account. In this video, Tiger Shroff can be seen giving a sweet smile. Disha Patani wrote in the caption with this video, ‘Happy birthday my best friend, thank you for inspiring millions of us with your hard work and most beautiful soul, you are beautiful Tiger Shroff’. At the same time, Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff has posted a heart emoji on this video.

Celebs as well as his fans are commenting fiercely on this video of the actor and wishing him a happy birthday. One of his fans wrote in the comment ‘Many Happy Birthday Super Hero’. So the other has written ‘Happy Birthday’.

In this sequence, Tiger’s mother Ayesha has shared many photos with her son on Instagram handle and captioned it as ‘Happy Birthday my dear son!!! You are my precious gift from God. I wish for you to fulfill all those dreams of love, respect, integrity, kindness, work ethic that you carry in every single day of your life. My son you make me feel proud’.

In the photos shared by Ayesha, Tiger can be seen posing for the camera with his crew, his fans, his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna Shroff. At the same time, Ananya Pandey’s mother Bhavna has also congratulated the actor on his birthday.

If we work for Tiger Shroff, he is currently waiting for the release of his films ‘Heropanti-2’ and ‘Ganpath’. There he was last seen in the film ‘Baaghi-3’ in 2020.