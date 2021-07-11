Disha Patani wrapped sand on her body by the seashore, making fans happy, see PHOTO | Disha Patani wrapped sand on her body by the seashore, making fans unhappy, see PHOTO

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Disha Patani is very active on social media. Many people are fans of her fitness and to please her fans, she keeps sharing beautiful photos every day. Now once again Disha Patani has made her fans miserable with her charming style.

Disha seen in bikini

Disha Patani recently shared a photo on Instagram, in which she looks amazing. The actress appeared in a bikini on the seashore. In this picture, Disha is lying on the sand wearing a bikini of animal print and sand is seen on her body. This photo is no less than a gift for his fans. See this photo…

Millions of likes in a few minutes

How beautiful this picture of Disha is, it can be gauged from the likes it is getting. The picture has been exposed for 20 minutes and till the time of writing the news, it has got more than 3 lakh 20 thousand likes. These likes are increasing very fast. While sharing this picture, Disha has used only one flower emoji.

An old video also surfaced earlier

Even before this, a video of Disha Patani became increasingly viral on social media. In that video, Disha was seen shooting an ad. During that time Disha was only 19 years old. Old pictures and videos of Disha often go viral on social media. Before the video, pictures of her modeling days wearing a sari also went viral.

appeared in this film

Let us tell you, Disha Patani was last seen in ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ with Salman Khan. The film could not do a great job at the box office. Soon Disha will be seen in many more films. Two days ago, the actress celebrated her birthday. Tiger Shroff wished him a birthday by sharing a dance video of him, which became very viral.

