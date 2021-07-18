Disha Vakani aka daya bhabhi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah plays nurse and thief Khichdi TV show | ‘Taarak Mehta…’ fame Disha Vakani became a thief in this hit TV show, became a nurse and gave injections of laughter to the fans!

New Delhi: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a favorite show in every household. This show has been entertaining people for many years. All the actors of this show have made their special place in the hearts of the people. Now fans also want to know about his personal life. ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has a huge starcast, but the characters of Jethalal and Daya Bhabhi are everyone’s favorite. Disha Vakani, who plays Daya Bhabhi, may not have been a part of the show for a long time, but her popularity has not decreased.

Worked in more TV shows before TMKOC

Fans are still waiting that when Disha Vakani will return to the show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ and when will she make people laugh once again. Well, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ was not Disha Vakani’s first show. She has also appeared in many films and TV shows before this. Her old characters may not have been so popular, but her acting was still superb and she used to make everyone laugh with her amazing comic timing.

Disha Wakani was a part of ‘Khichdi’

Before the show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, Disha Vakani has appeared in TV’s popular comedy show ‘Khichdi’. You must be surprised to think that what was the role of Disha in ‘Khichdi’ and how did she miss you. In such a situation, we will give you complete information about his role. At one time ‘Khichdi’ was also the most loved TV show like ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ and people liked to watch it a lot. Disha Vakani was seen doing many cameo roles in this show. His roles were small, but they used to be very funny.

Disha Wakani was seen as a thief and a nurse

Once Disha Vakani was seen as a nurse in the show ‘Khichdi’ TV Show and she was brought up from the Parekh family. All the members of the Parekh family together had troubled him a lot. At the same time, she was also seen as a thief in one episode. Disha Vakani was seen trying to steal the jewelry of Hansa Parekh i.e. Supriya Pathak in the role of a thief. Not only this, Disha Vakani has also appeared in ‘Instant Khichdi’. Disha has also worked in many films. She has also appeared in many more films like ‘Jodha Akbar’, ‘Mangal Pandey’ and ‘Devdas’.

read this also: Priyanka Chopra has got a unique tattoo done at this place, clearly visible in bikini photos

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to