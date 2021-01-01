Disha Wakani Viral Video: Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma Fame Disha Wakani Throwback Hot Dance Video Goes Viral

‘Taraq Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma’ fame Disha Wakani has a huge fan following on social media. Disha Wakani, who plays Daya Ben in Real Life, has been missing in the limelight for the last few years. Her fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the actress. However, it is not confirmed whether Direction will return to the show. Producer Asit Modi has also remained silent on the matter. Meanwhile, a dance video of Daya Ben i.e. Disha Wakani is going very viral on social media. This video shows Disha doing a hot dance move.

Awaiting his return on hit sitcom ‘TMKOC’. She makes headlines for her work in Bollywood and regional films. Disha’s fan clubs often share photos and videos of Disha Wakani on social media. And one such video has been going viral on the internet lately. The direction in the video appears in a completely different incarnation.





A music video is going viral on social media. In the clip Direction is seen flaunting her killer dance moves in a shimmery silver mini skirt, halter neck blouse. The video shows the actress floating on her back. The actress is seen in a very glamorous look. Earlier, an old video of the actress dancing to the song ‘Darya Kinare’ went viral on the internet. Direction is seen performing brilliantly in the video.

The producer of ‘TMKOC’ had said this about the return of the actress

Coming back to Disha’s ‘TMKOC’, producer Asit Modi told Itimes in April, “I understand that the audience is tired of waiting for Daya Bhabhi and they want to see her back and I can feel her feelings. I can understand that the audience wants to see Daya Ben. And I want to see them on the show again, but some things are not possible because of the epidemic.