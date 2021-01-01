Disha Wakani Viral Video: Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma Fame Disha Wakani Throwback Hot Dance Video Goes Viral
A music video is going viral on social media. In the clip Direction is seen flaunting her killer dance moves in a shimmery silver mini skirt, halter neck blouse. The video shows the actress floating on her back. The actress is seen in a very glamorous look. Earlier, an old video of the actress dancing to the song ‘Darya Kinare’ went viral on the internet. Direction is seen performing brilliantly in the video.
The producer of ‘TMKOC’ had said this about the return of the actress
Coming back to Disha’s ‘TMKOC’, producer Asit Modi told Itimes in April, “I understand that the audience is tired of waiting for Daya Bhabhi and they want to see her back and I can feel her feelings. I can understand that the audience wants to see Daya Ben. And I want to see them on the show again, but some things are not possible because of the epidemic.
