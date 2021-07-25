Disinformation for Hire, a Shadow Industry, Is Quietly Booming

In May, several French and German social media influencers received a strange proposal.

A London-based PR agency wanted to pay them to promote posts on behalf of a client. A neat three-page document detailed what to say and on which platforms to say it.

But he asked influencers to push not beauty products or vacation packages, as is typical, but lies tarnishing Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine. Stranger still, the Fazze agency has claimed a London address where there is no evidence that such a company exists.

Some recipients have posted screenshots of the offer. Exposed, Fazze cleaned up his social media accounts. That same week, Brazilian and Indian influencers posted videos echoing Fazze’s storyline to hundreds of thousands of viewers.

The scheme appears to be part of a secret industry that security analysts and U.S. officials say is exploding: hiring misinformation.