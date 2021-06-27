DiskDigger 1.0-2021-06-27 APK for Android – Download



DiskDigger lets users recover their pictures. If a user accidentally deletes any of their photos they can recover and then save the said picture within the device’s internal memory with DiskDigger.

Using the DiskDigger

Using the app is really simple. All a user of the app needs to do is to select the partition on their phone from where they want to recover their photo and then press the button titled “scan”. This whole process takes from few seconds to few minutes, which depends upon the size of the said parathion. As the app runs, the user can then see the pictures found by app.

Format of files recovered by DiskDigger

You can only save the recovered photos in the PNG and JPG formats. As for the Pro version of DiskDigger, it allows the users to recover the photos and videos as well. For more information about formats you can visit diskgigger official website.

In addition to saving files on the internal memory, user can also upload these files directly over the cloud storage. If the device is not rooted, the DiskDigger app will only conduct a limited scan. It will search for the deleted photos by browsing through the thumbnails and cache of the device. If the device is rooted, all of the device’s memory will be searched for finding a trace of the deleted photos. For rooting you can use Kingroot.

Also you can permanently delete file you don’t by ‘Clean Up’ button. There is also the feature called ‘Wipe Free Space’ which allows for erasing the remaining space on the device so no deleted files is ever recoverable.