Disney and Scarlett Johansson have settled their Black Widow lawsuit

Three months after Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over streaming release Kali Mai, arguing that she stood to lose millions of dollars because her salary was based on the film’s box office performance, the suit is now settled, according to Hollywood Reporterhandjob Diversity, And the new York Times and others. Johansson’s representatives ratified the agreement ledge Too.

Although the terms of the agreement do not appear to be public, time limit The deal was in the “tens of millions”, citing a source. Both sides have played rhetoric to continue working together: Johansson Hollywood Reporter that she was “happy to settle our differences with Disney,” and “look”[s] Looking forward to continuing our cooperation in the coming years. ”

Johansson will be in at least one upcoming Disney movie

“We appreciate their contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on many upcoming projects, including those of Disney. Tower of Terror,” According to Disney Studios President Alan Bergman wrote heart.

While filing the lawsuit, the actress claimed that her contract with the film studio did not allow the films to be released on streaming on the same day they hit the theatres. Disney, however, released Kali Mai Day by day on Disney Plus (a practice that has now started rolling back with a 45-day theater window). According to wall street journal, the move could have cost Johansson $50 million, as her salary was tied to the film’s box office performance – the argument being that since people were able to watch it at home, they didn’t pay for it in theaters.

Disney claims Johansson made $20 million working Kali Mai

During the lawsuit, Disney stated that Johansson was paid $20 million for her role in the film, and could earn more from its release on Disney Plus, where viewers paid $30 to watch it during its initial release. had to pay. Box Office Mojo estimates that Kali Mai brought in about $379 million from its theater run. When attempting to negotiate with Disney, Johansson’s team reportedly based their numbers on an estimate that the film would bring in $1.2 billion were it not for the multiple COVID delays and eventual joint release on Disney Plus. This figure is similar to other Marvel movies. Spider-Man: Far From Home And captain marvel He is estimated to have earned from his pre-pandemic theater run.

Other stars like Emma Stone have been in talks to pay extra for movies released during the pandemic, but Johansson said her contract with Disney was signed in 2017, before she even announced her streaming service . wandavision Lead Elizabeth Olsen declares her support for Johansson’s suit Vanity Fair, adding that she was worried about the closure of theatres. Others in the industry have expressed concerns about how streaming services will affect actors’ salaries, given the lack of transparency that can come with viewing numbers. This is notable when a streaming service like Netflix publicly states how many accounts watch certain shows, as this is not the norm.