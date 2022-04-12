Disney heir comes out as transgender, criticizes Florida education law



An inheritor of the Disney Empire appeared as a transgender person at a human rights campaign in March.

On March 13, HRC hosted their annual Los Angeles fundraising dinner.

“As members of the Disney family, standing up for equality is always what we do. Tonight, our family is raising a fundraising challenge,” Charlie Disney told HRC Gala.

“We really believe in the work you’re doing. And if we can match that amount in the room tonight, we’ll pay $ 250,000,” continued Charlie Disney. “I hope you will help us fight for equality everywhere.”

The Parental rights in education bill – Democrats ban “Don’t Say Gay” bill – Florida School From instructing employees or third parties in the classroom on “sexual orientation” or “gender identity” in kindergarten through third grade.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek spoke out against the bill for the first time during the company’s annual shareholder meeting in early March, claiming it could be “unjustly used to target gay, lesbian, non-binary and transgender children and families.”

The bill’s response was criticized by Disney staff as too short, too late. Since then, the Disney family and their notorious corporations have become more aggressive in showing support for action against the law.

“I grew up with HRC, participated in events like this, and I’m very proud to be a member of the LGBTQ + community,” Disney said. “It’s very important to me and my brother, Aidan and my parents, Sherry and Roy P. Disney.”

Charlie Disney, 30, currently works as a high school biology and environmental science teacher and has little experience in advocacy or political activism. The public appearance of the personal Disney successor in general was a surprise to both supporters and critics of Florida law.

“I don’t think I do much to help,” Charlie told the Los Angeles Times in an interview on Thursday. “I don’t call senators or take action. I thought I could do more.”

Disney has fallen into a growing political fire for it Florida Parental Rights Bill Attack .

About two dozen lawmakers from the Republican Study Commission (RSC) sent a letter Thursday Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek has announced opposition to the company’s copyright renewal on Mickey Mouse, which is set to expire in 2024.

Indiana RSC Chair Republican Jim Banks led the letter, citing Disney’s relationship with China and the company’s “political and sexual agenda” as reasons for opposing a copyright extension.