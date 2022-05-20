Disney Plus sets release dates for Hocus Pocus 2 and Enchanted 2



Release dates for the long-awaited sequels to Enchanted and Hocus Pocus have been unveiled.

Each films are skipping theaters and are resulting from debut on Disney Plus later in 2022, with release dates for their bows now in.

Enchanted was launched in 2007 and starred Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel. It adopted Adams’ Giselle, a younger lady within the animated fairy story kingdom of Andalasia, who is ready to be wed, however finds herself despatched away to New York Metropolis by an evil Queen, the place, naturally, she struggles to slot in.

Regardless of a wholesome field workplace gross of $340 million, a sequel has taken a very long time to come back to fruition, with growth starting way back to 2010. Now although, the sequel, which is titled Disenchanted, is within the can and destined for Disney Plus on November 24 in 2022, which can also be Thanksgiving within the US.

Adams, Demspey, Marsden, and Menzel are again, with Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, and Oscar Nunez becoming a member of the solid. Adam Shankman, director of Rock Of Ages and Hairspray, is in cost.

The sequel is ready 10 years after the unique and will see Adams’ Giselle pressured to return to Andalasia after a spell backfires and she’s within the firing line of one other evil Queen.

You’ll be able to see a primary have a look at Rudolph and Adams in motion under:

The sequel to Hocus Pocus has been within the works since 2014, however speak of a follow-up to the 1993 horror-comedy has been there because the authentic film debuted.

That movie starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najim as a trio of witches who’re inadvertently resurrected by a teenage boy on Halloween evening and proceed to wreak havoc.

A field workplace failure upon release, the movie has gained a cult following within the years since and a sequel has grown from that. Parker, Middler, and Najimy are all again to reprise their roles, with VEEP pair Sam Richardson and Tony Hale in supporting roles. Anne Fletcher, director of The Proposal and 27 Attire, is in control of the sequel.

The sequel is ready 29 years after the unique and will observe three high-school college students who’re pressured to work collectively to cease the Sanderson sisters who’ve returned to present-day Salem. It will likely be launched onto Disney Plus on September 30.

Hocus Pocus 2 and Disenchanted are a part of a busy slate of authentic films for Disney Plus within the fall and winter of 2022. A brand new tackle Peter Pan, Peter Pan & Wendy with Jude Legislation among the many solid is due within the winter months, as is Robert Zemeckis live-action retelling of Pinocchio.

And, for one thing slightly completely different, there may be additionally the reboot of basic comedy Three Males And A Child, which Zac Efron is booked to guide. Busy instances certainly…

