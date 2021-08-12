Disney+ reaches 116 million subscribers, and its parks division returns to profitability.

A teenage sea monster, Marvel’s God of Evil and Cruella de Vil helped Disney’s flagship streaming service attract 12.4 million new subscribers between April and June, more than Wall Street expected.

Disney + ended the most recent quarter with 116 million subscribers worldwide, the company said Thursday. Analysts were hoping for between 112 million and 115 million. The most popular offerings on Disney + were “Luca,” an original Pixar film; the “Loki” superhero series with Tom Hiddleston; and the live-action movie “Cruella,” with Emma Stone taking over as the classic Disney villain.

The quarter, Disney’s third of its fiscal year, was remarkable for another reason: Disney parks, experiences and products posted a profit ($ 356 million) after four consecutive quarters of losses ($ 3.6 billion in total). The availability of coronavirus vaccines has prompted families to return in large numbers to Walt Disney World in Florida. Disneyland in California reopened on April 30 for the first time in 14 months, although state regulators initially limited capacity to 25%, a restriction that has since been lifted.

Disney is the world’s largest entertainment company, with operations that include the ABC broadcast network, ESPN, cruises, musicals, book publishing, and the Disney Store channel. But investor enthusiasm for streaming has, in some ways, made Disney a sole proprietorship: at least for now, as Disney + puts it, so has the entire company.