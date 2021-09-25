Disney sues for control of major Marvel characters

Disney-owned Marvel is suing Steve Ditko and relatives of other Marvel Comics creators to retain control over classic characters including Iron Man, Daredevil, Spider-Man and Black Widow.

lawsuits, previously covered by TODAY Hollywood Reporter, in New York and California against the heirs of Steve Ditko, Don Rico, Don Heck and Gene Colon, as well as Stan Lee’s brother and Marvel collaborator Lawrence Lieber. They ask the courts to declare that Disney has sole ownership of the comics: the avengers, iron man, the amazing Spider Man, funny tales, And tales of suspense – Including the characters and story elements that form the basis for Disney’s fascinating Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As Hollywood Reporter Notes, the suits follow sending termination notices by Leiber and others to reclaim part of the rights on several Marvel characters. They’re trying to stave off litigation that could follow those notices.

Termination notices are meant to allow the creators and their heirs to share in the publisher’s profits. But Disney’s lawyers argue that Marvel had sole creative control over the characters and comic books, saying it paid writers and artists based on the work, thereby preventing any rights to the resulting books. “This case thus involves an invalid attempt by way of termination notice … to obtain certain rights to iconic Marvel comic book characters and stories,” the lawsuit against Lieber says.

Artists and writers, as well as their families, have repeatedly fought legal battles for the rights to iconic comics characters. The efforts have met with limited success. In 2014, the children of Disney and Marvel legend Jack Kirby settled a lawsuit that saw an appeals court rule in Disney’s favor, concluding that Kirby worked on a rent basis. That same year, an appeals court upheld DC parent company Warner Bros.’s victory over the family of Superman co-creator Joe Shuster. And in the cases of Marvel in particular, the comics giant has cited its affiliate “Marvel Method” as an argument in its favor – saying it makes it difficult to assign ownership to a specific author or artist.