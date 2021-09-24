Disney sues for having full rights to Marvel characters

LOS ANGELES – In an aggressive move to protect its Marvel superhero franchise, The Walt Disney Company on Friday sought to invalidate copyright-expiration notices served by artists and illustrators associated with marquee characters such as Iron Man, Spider-Man and Thor. While doing so, a flurry of lawsuits was filed. .

The dispute began in the spring, when a prominent Hollywood intellectual property attorney, Mark Toberoff, served Marvel Entertainment, which is owned by Disney, with notices of copyright termination on behalf of five clients. They include 89-year-old Lawrence D. Lieber, a comics writer and artist best known for his 1960s contributions to the foundation of Marvel’s characters. Mr. Lieber’s older brother, Stan Lee, was the chief writer and editor of Marvel Comics. Mr. Lee passed away in 2018.

Mr Toberoff’s other clients are the estates of comics illustrator Steve Ditko and Don Heck, and the heirs of writers Don Rico and Gene Colon. They are seeking to reclaim rights related to Marvel characters including Doctor Strange, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Captain Marvel, Falcon, Blade and the Wizard – many of whom have become star revenue generators for Disney. Movies and television shows as well as tons of merchandise.

The improvement effort stems from a provision of copyright law that allows, under certain conditions, the authors or their heirs to reclaim ownership of a product after a given number of years. Such efforts take turns whether the authors act as hired hands or produce the material themselves and then sell it to publishers. The Copyright Amendment Act of 1976, which opened the door to termination attempts, prohibits termination for people providing work at the “example and expense” of an employer.