Disney sues for having full rights to Marvel characters

LOS ANGELES – In an aggressive move to protect its Marvel superhero franchise, The Walt Disney Company on Friday sought to invalidate copyright-expiration notices served by artists and illustrators associated with marquee characters such as Iron Man, Spider-Man and Thor. While doing so, a flurry of lawsuits was filed. .
The dispute began in the spring, when a prominent Hollywood intellectual property attorney, Mark Toberoff, served Marvel Entertainment, which is owned by Disney, with notices of copyright termination on behalf of five clients. They include 89-year-old Lawrence D. Lieber, a comics writer and artist best known for his 1960s contributions to the foundation of Marvel’s characters. Mr. Lieber’s older brother, Stan Lee, was the chief writer and editor of Marvel Comics. Mr. Lee passed away in 2018.
Mr Toberoff’s other clients are the estates of comics illustrator Steve Ditko and Don Heck, and the heirs of writers Don Rico and Gene Colon. They are seeking to reclaim rights related to Marvel characters including Doctor Strange, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Captain Marvel, Falcon, Blade and the Wizard – many of whom have become star revenue generators for Disney. Movies and television shows as well as tons of merchandise.
The improvement effort stems from a provision of copyright law that allows, under certain conditions, the authors or their heirs to reclaim ownership of a product after a given number of years. Such efforts take turns whether the authors act as hired hands or produce the material themselves and then sell it to publishers. The Copyright Amendment Act of 1976, which opened the door to termination attempts, prohibits termination for people providing work at the “example and expense” of an employer.
Disney’s lawsuits, filed in federal courts in New York and California, ask judges to toss out the termination notice. Daniel Petroselli, the principal Los Angeles litigant representing Disney in the case, argues that all of the work cited by Mr Toberoff’s clients was done at the behest and expense of Marvel – an argument that was successful for Disney in other major comics rights matters. Used to be. .
“Marvel assigned Lieber to write the stories, had the right to control Lieber’s contributions and pay Lieber a per-page rate for their contributions,” wrote Disney’s complaint against Mr. Lieber. Those terms render their contribution a “work for hire to which the provisions of the Copyright Act do not apply”. A lawsuit was filed against Mr Lieber in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.
Mr Toberoff could not be immediately reached for comment. Their termination notice expressed its intention to acquire copyright on some of the works in early 2023. If successful, Mr. Toberoff’s customers will receive a share of profits from new works based on any copyrighted material.
Rights issues have become a point of vulnerability in a film industry that is increasingly dependent on “branded entertainment” – anything based on popular content, including comic books, TV cartoons and classic toys. An existing fan base minimizes the film’s financial exposure.
Disney is known for its aggression in the fight for intellectual property. The company spent 18 years battling a rights-infringement case involving Winnie the Pooh, eventually winning. Disney pushed so hard to expand the copyright terms in 1998 that the resulting law was renamed the Mickey Mouse Protection Act.
Mr. Toberoff has built a reputation in Hollywood for representing those who claim ownership over old television show, film or comic book properties. In the 2000s, he scored a notable win over Warner Bros., including “The Dukes of Hazard”. Then a brutal legal battle ensued between Mr. Toberoff and Warner over the Superman rights, with Mr. Petroselli representing the studio. Warner eventually won.
From 2009 to 2013, Mr. Toberoff represented the successors to Marvel comic book artist Jack Kirby. They were attempting to reclaim the rights to dozens of characters created or created by Mr. Kirby between 1958 and 1963, including the Hulk, Captain America, and the X-Men. Two courts sided with Marvel – arguing that Mr. Kirby’s work was done at Marvel’s behest and expense – and the matter was later settled.
