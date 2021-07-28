Disney World Will Require Masks Indoors Again
Starting Friday, Disney World in Florida will require guests over 2 to wear masks in indoor spaces, reversing its policy of allowing fully vaccinated guests to leave without them.
The change was announced after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended that Americans, regardless of immunization status, wear face masks in indoor public spaces in areas with high transmission rates.
It also happened when Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings on Wednesday signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency as cases increased in the county, which is home to Disney World.
“I urge residents and visitors – vaccinated and unvaccinated – to wear a mask indoors and follow updated CDC guidelines,” Mr. Demings wrote on Twitter.
In the past two weeks, coronavirus infections in Orange County have increased 184% and hospitalizations have increased 116%, according to data from the New York Times.
The new Disney World policy could elicit negative reactions from Governor Ron DeSantis, who after the CDC’s announcement said it was up to parents to decide whether their children should wear masks.
On Wednesday, Governor DeSantis doubled down on his comments, saying that making children wear masks is “bad policy”.
“Parents are best equipped to decide whether they want their children to wear a mask at school,” the governor said wrote on Twitter. “Neither Washington bureaucrats nor local authorities should be able to override the parents’ decision. “
Disney World wasn’t the only company to back down in response to CDC advice. Apple also said it would start requiring employees and customers to wear masks regardless of their immunization status in certain stores across the country, in line with new CDC guidelines.
