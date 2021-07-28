Disney World Will Require Masks Indoors Again

Starting Friday, Disney World in Florida will require guests over 2 to wear masks in indoor spaces, reversing its policy of allowing fully vaccinated guests to leave without them.

The change was announced after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended that Americans, regardless of immunization status, wear face masks in indoor public spaces in areas with high transmission rates.

It also happened when Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings on Wednesday signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency as cases increased in the county, which is home to Disney World.

“I urge residents and visitors – vaccinated and unvaccinated – to wear a mask indoors and follow updated CDC guidelines,” Mr. Demings wrote on Twitter.