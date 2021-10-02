Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration begins
“I don’t do business with carnival people.”
In 1959, a landowner turned down Walt Disney’s attempt to buy a beachfront property in the Florida Panhandle with the words, or so the legend goes. This must have been one of the biggest economic blunders of all time. To build his own East Coast version of Disneyland, the father of the theme park industry instead went to a sleepy Central Florida town called Orlando, and opened a resort on October 1, 1971, which now spans 42 square miles, with 70,000 More employees are employed. people and attracts about 50 million visitors annually: Walt Disney World.
On Friday, Disney World began celebrating the property’s 50th anniversary, with confetti cannons turned into full blizzards, the only setting Disney parks marketers have. The promotional event will last at least 18 months and will include new roller coasters for Epcot and the Magic Kingdom; A new high-end hotel was meant to simulate travel aboard the “Star Wars” galactic cruiser; two new fireworks celebrations; limited-edition merchandise; and MagicBand+, wearable technology that will unlock interactive experiences (at a cost).
There’s also a theme song, the not-so-subtle title: “The Magic Is Calling.”
Those who dislike the company’s supertanker-full-of-sugar approach to family fun will certainly back down even more. But millions of people will heed Disney’s call while pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into the company, airlines and the Orlando economy – all of which are still trying to recover from the pandemic.
“There’s been a big demand,” said Jeffrey Merola, owner of Mouse Vacation Planning, a Disney-focused affiliate of Direct Travel in Syracuse, NY. “But I’ve definitely seen some people reschedule for 2022. They’re going to see that. Will want to wait to see what happens. With the coronavirus, and many of Disney’s big anniversary offers don’t go online until then.” (Those roller coasters, for example.)
Mr. Merola, who is also a guidebook author, spoke to the Orlando airport on Friday afternoon. He had visited the magic kingdom in the morning. “I wanted to be there on the actual anniversary because it felt historic,” he said.
Disney Parks, Experiences and Products posted a profit ($356 million) in its most recent quarter as the availability of coronavirus vaccines prompted families to return in large numbers. (The division lost $1.9 billion in the same period a year earlier.) Disney Chief Financial Officer Christine M. “We’re going to increase capacity according to demand,” McCarthy told analysts on August 12.
But the Delta version prompted cancellations, with travel agents saying families were concerned about traveling to Florida again, especially with children who were too young to be vaccinated. Disney CEO Bob Chapek acknowledged “little influence” from Delta in remarks at a recent investor conference, but said reservations for the year-end holidays were on hold. Disney’s safety measures, including mask requirements, have proven effective, he said.
Disney’s executive chairman, Mr. Chapek and Robert A. Iger kicked off the 18-month marketing event Thursday night with speeches in front of Cinderella’s castle, which the company crafted with gold embellishments and rainbow hues (called EARidescent in Disney promos). . Reactions to the new look from fans have been mostly positive—particularly compared to the castle’s unfortunate 25th anniversary in 1996, when Disney turned it into a Pepto Bismol-colored cake.
Then again, you can’t please everyone:
