Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration begins

“I don’t do business with carnival people.”

In 1959, a landowner turned down Walt Disney’s attempt to buy a beachfront property in the Florida Panhandle with the words, or so the legend goes. This must have been one of the biggest economic blunders of all time. To build his own East Coast version of Disneyland, the father of the theme park industry instead went to a sleepy Central Florida town called Orlando, and opened a resort on October 1, 1971, which now spans 42 square miles, with 70,000 More employees are employed. people and attracts about 50 million visitors annually: Walt Disney World.

On Friday, Disney World began celebrating the property’s 50th anniversary, with confetti cannons turned into full blizzards, the only setting Disney parks marketers have. The promotional event will last at least 18 months and will include new roller coasters for Epcot and the Magic Kingdom; A new high-end hotel was meant to simulate travel aboard the “Star Wars” galactic cruiser; two new fireworks celebrations; limited-edition merchandise; and MagicBand+, wearable technology that will unlock interactive experiences (at a cost).

There’s also a theme song, the not-so-subtle title: “The Magic Is Calling.”