DisneyHotstar announces August 2021 schedule for movies and shows

New Delhi. Disney + Hotstar has announced its August 2021 schedule. In this, Disney + Hotstar gave information about 27 films and shows to be released in August on its OTT platform.

This list includes 2 big films of India. The first is Bhuj: The Pride of India. Ajay Devgan and Sanjay Dutt are in lead roles in this film. The story of this film is based on the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. Bhuj: The Pride of India will release on August 13 on Disney+Hotstar VIP. The name of the second Indian film in this list is The Empire. Kunal Kapoor and Shabana Azmi are in lead roles in this film. It is a historical film which will show the rise and fall of the Mughal Empire from Babur to Aurangzeb. The release date of this film has not been officially announced yet.

Also read – Why did Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson file a lawsuit against Disney?

Apart from this, many big Hollywood movies released in India are also included in this list. Cruella is also included in these films. Emma Stone is in the lead role in this film and Indian audience is eagerly waiting for this film.

Also on this list are American Horror Story, Black Monday, Chip ‘n’ Dale, Marvel Studios Legends, The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Batch 2, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Marvel’s What If…? Shows like . Viewers are eagerly waiting for all these too.

Also read – Sanjay Dutt started smoking cigarettes at the age of 9, traveled with his sisters with 1 kg of drugs

Full list of Disney+Hotstar’s August 2021 schedule

Let’s take a look at the list of all the movies and shows releasing on Disney+Hotstar in August 2021.

Released on August 1st

Black Monday: Season 3, Weekly

Released on 2nd August

The Chi: Season 4, Weekly

The White Lotus: Season 1, Weekly

Released on August 3rd

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 8, Weekly



release on 4 august

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: Season 1, Weekly

Marvel Studios Legends, new episodes

Monsters at Work: Season 1, Weekly

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union

Short Circuit: Season 2, all episodes

Turner & Hooch: Season 1, Weekly

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Batch 2, Weekly

Released on 5th August

American Horror Stories: Season 1, Weekly

Dave: Season 2, Weekly

Released on 6th August

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season 1 Finale

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 1, weekly

Released on 9th August

The L Word: Generation Q: Season 2, Weekly

Released on August 11

Goofy “Stay at Home” Shorts

Marvel’s What If…?, Weekly

Released on 13th August

Bhuj: The Pride of India – on Disney+Hotstar VIP

release on 15 august

Spin

Released on August 18

Diary of a Future President: Season 2, all episodes

Growing Up Animal: Season 1, all episodes

Released on 23 August

Work in Progress: Season 2, Weekly

release on 25 august

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian “Making of the Season 2 Finale”

Released on 27th August

Cruella

Vacation Friends

August (date undetermined)

The Empire – on Disney+Hotstar VIP