DisneyHotstar announces August 2021 schedule for movies and shows
New Delhi. Disney + Hotstar has announced its August 2021 schedule. In this, Disney + Hotstar gave information about 27 films and shows to be released in August on its OTT platform.
This list includes 2 big films of India. The first is Bhuj: The Pride of India. Ajay Devgan and Sanjay Dutt are in lead roles in this film. The story of this film is based on the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. Bhuj: The Pride of India will release on August 13 on Disney+Hotstar VIP. The name of the second Indian film in this list is The Empire. Kunal Kapoor and Shabana Azmi are in lead roles in this film. It is a historical film which will show the rise and fall of the Mughal Empire from Babur to Aurangzeb. The release date of this film has not been officially announced yet.
Apart from this, many big Hollywood movies released in India are also included in this list. Cruella is also included in these films. Emma Stone is in the lead role in this film and Indian audience is eagerly waiting for this film.
Also on this list are American Horror Story, Black Monday, Chip ‘n’ Dale, Marvel Studios Legends, The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Batch 2, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Marvel’s What If…? Shows like . Viewers are eagerly waiting for all these too.
Full list of Disney+Hotstar’s August 2021 schedule
Let’s take a look at the list of all the movies and shows releasing on Disney+Hotstar in August 2021.
Released on August 1st
Black Monday: Season 3, Weekly
Released on 2nd August
The Chi: Season 4, Weekly
The White Lotus: Season 1, Weekly
Released on August 3rd
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Season 8, Weekly
release on 4 august
Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life: Season 1, Weekly
Marvel Studios Legends, new episodes
Monsters at Work: Season 1, Weekly
Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union
Short Circuit: Season 2, all episodes
Turner & Hooch: Season 1, Weekly
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Batch 2, Weekly
Released on 5th August
American Horror Stories: Season 1, Weekly
Dave: Season 2, Weekly
Released on 6th August
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season 1 Finale
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 1, weekly
Released on 9th August
The L Word: Generation Q: Season 2, Weekly
Released on August 11
Goofy “Stay at Home” Shorts
Marvel’s What If…?, Weekly
Released on 13th August
Bhuj: The Pride of India – on Disney+Hotstar VIP
release on 15 august
Spin
Released on August 18
Diary of a Future President: Season 2, all episodes
Growing Up Animal: Season 1, all episodes
Released on 23 August
Work in Progress: Season 2, Weekly
release on 25 august
Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian “Making of the Season 2 Finale”
Released on 27th August
Cruella
Vacation Friends
August (date undetermined)
The Empire – on Disney+Hotstar VIP
