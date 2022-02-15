Disneyland mask policy: Vaccinated guests can forego face coverings in most indoor areas starting Thursday



ANAHEIM, Calif. — Vaccinated guests planning to visit Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will no longer be required to wear masks in most indoor areas.

The new mask policy will take effect on Thursday, according to resort officials. Visitors who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will still be required to wear masks indoors at the Anaheim theme parks.

This comes as California’s indoor mask mandate is set to expire Tuesday night amid declining omicron variant cases.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Disney is the parent company of this station.