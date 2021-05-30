Dispute Over a Coal Industry Pits Poland Against Its Neighbors



However this won’t remedy a larger drawback. A sudden retreat from coal, many in Poland worry, will push the nation into the place of Germany, which is closely depending on imports of pure fuel from Russia.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland stated this month that the federal government wouldn’t permit the Bogatynia mine to shut as a result of “this might put Poland’s power safety in danger.”

Of extra instant concern, nonetheless, are the home political dangers of transferring away rapidly from coal.

On a go to to Bogatynia earlier than Poland’s election for president final yr, the incumbent, Andrzej Duda, stated that coal miners offered a “nice service” to Poland and that they might not be deserted. The city’s voters backed him within the election, serving to him to victory.

Andrzej Grzegorowski, a commerce union chief on the energy plant subsequent to the Turow mine, stated he voted for Mr. Duda as a result of “he ignited nice hopes for the way forward for coal.” Whether or not he votes for Mr. Duda’s governing Legislation and Justice celebration once more, nonetheless, will rely on whether or not it retains the mine open, he added.

Petrified of antagonizing miners, a shrinking however well-organized and vociferous constituency, Polish politicians have lengthy struggled to stability calls for for inexperienced power emanating from Brussels with voters’ calls for for jobs.

“Everybody in my household has all the time been related to the mine right here,” stated Bogumił Tyszkiewicz, a union chief on the Turow mine. His two brothers, two brothers-in-law and his sister all have jobs with Polish Power Group, or PGE, a state-owned firm that operates the mine and the adjoining energy plant. Solely his son, who discovered work with a inexperienced power firm in one other city, doesn’t rely on the mine for his livelihood.